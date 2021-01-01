JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Champions Victories (1)
- 2008 The Senior Open Championship
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
- 1994 NIKE Pensacola Classic, NIKE Permian Basin Open
Additional Victories (1)
1994 Autopage Mount Edgecombe Trophy
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (1-0)
2008 Defeated John Cook, The Senior Open Championship
Personal
- Did not take up golf until age 20, when he began going with friends during his days off as a fireman in Hutchinson, Kan.
- Former Major League Baseball pitcher and Champions Tour player Ralph Terry helped him learn the game.
2012 Season
Made 14 appearances and was among the top 20 three times, twice in Hawaii.
Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship: Late in the year, returned to Hawaii for the inaugural Pacific Links Hawaii Championship and finished T16 on Oahu.
Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Was again the 18-hole leader, at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, after an opening-round, 6-under-par 64. He eventually finished T14 near Pittsburgh.
Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Was tied for the first-round lead at the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai after shooting 65 and eventually was T12 on the Big Island.
2011 Season
Had limited-exempt status and played in just seven events with a pair of top-25 finishes to his credit.
Regions Tradition: Was T25 at the Regions Tradition.
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Teamed with Allen Doyle for a T18 finish at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.
2010 Season
Was partially-exempt and finished just outside the top 50 on the money list, registering only one top-10 finish over his 24 starts.
Dick's Sporting Goods Open: In his next appearance, was T11 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open, thanks to rounds of 64-67 on the weekend at En-Joie GC. Shared the low Saturday round along with Andy Bean, and his 64 also matched his career-low Champions Tour score.
Principal Charity Classic: Managed to T5 at The Principal Charity Classic, his first top-10 on the Champions Tour since the 2009 Senior Open Championship (T8). Was just two strokes off the pace after 36 holes at Glen Oaks, but an even-par 71 Sunday dropped him back.
Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Had a pair of eagles in the final round of the inaugural Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic.
2009 Season
The Senior Open Championship: Made an early run Sunday in defense of his title at The Senior Open Championship before cooling off on the back nine and finishing T8 at Sunningdale.
The Open Championship: By virtue of his Senior Open Championship win in 2008, played in The Open Championship at Turnberry but missed the cut after posting rounds of 78-75. It was his first appearance in The Open Championship since qualifying for the 2006 event at Royal Liverpool.
Regions Charity Classic: Also T11 at the rain-shortened Regions Charity Classic in Birmingham.
2008 Season
Was not fully exempt at the start of the year, but eventually played into the top 30 on the final money list for the first time.
Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn: Was among the early leaders at the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn and eventually T7 in North Carolina.
The Senior Open Championship: Claimed his first Champions Tour victory when he broke through on one of golf's storied venues, defeating John Cook in a playoff at The Senior Open Championship at Royal Troon. Was the 18- and 36-hole leader and trailed John Cook by just one stroke after 54 holes. Was still three behind starting the back nine on Sunday, but took advantage of Cook's misfortune on the final nine holes which included two bogeys and a double bogey. Cook's bogey at No. 18 set up a playoff, and Vaughan's 20-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole secured the title. He became the 22nd player in Champions Tour history to record a major championship for his first career win. Victory in Scotland came just weeks after his mother died in a car accident in Kansas while returning from watching him play in Iowa.
Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Earlier in July, made another nice showing at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open. After finishing second one year earlier, he fired three consecutive rounds in the 60s to post a T5 finish at the En-Joie GC.
Senior PGA Championship: Made his first Champions Tour hole-in-one, and eighth overall in his career, during the third round of the Senior PGA Championship. Aced the 164-yard sixth hole at Oak Hill with a 7-iron.
2007 Season
Began the season as an open qualifier and finished among the top 25 in nine of 17 appearances, earning a partial exemption in 2008 from his standing on the 2007 money list.
Wal-Mart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Benefited from the Champions Tour reshuffle after the Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach and played four of the last five events of the year from that eligibility category.
Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Highlight of his season came at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open in upstate New York. Was in contention throughout before finishing second, three strokes back of R.W. Eaks. Second-round 64 at En-Joie GC was his best round of the season. The $140,800 check he earned moved him into the top 50 on the money list for good.
Ginn Championship at Hammock Beach: Successfully open-qualified eight times in 14 attempts but did not get into his first event until late March at the inaugural Ginn Championship at Hammock Beach (T16).
2006 Season
Champions Tour Q-School: Finished T3 at the 2006 National Qualifying Tournament at TPC Eagle Trace, rallying from an opening-round 74 with scores of 70-70-67. His 5-under-par 67 was the best final round among the 83-player field on the last day.
The Open Championship: Qualified for The Open Championship but missed the cut.