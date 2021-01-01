Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Veteran Member (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 1993
PGA TOUR Champions: 2013
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
- 1995 NIKE Inland Empire Open
- 1997 NIKE Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic
Additional Victories (1)
2004 Callaway Golf Pebble Beach Invitational
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
1997 Lost to Ben Bates, Chris Smith, Carl Paulson, NIKE Wichita Open
Personal
- Is handy with tools and enjoys working around the house and gardening. Enjoys following the stock market.
- Favorite college team is the University of Southern California. Favorite pro team is the San Francisco 49ers. Favorite movie is "Gladiator." Favorite books are those by Vince Flynn. Favorite athlete to watch is Tiger Woods. Favorite vacation spots are the beach and the mountains.
- Lists Cypress Point GL and Pine Valley among his favorite courses he's played. Would like to play Augusta National in the future.
- Dream foursome would include Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus and Woods.
- Never travels without his computer.
Special Interests
- Landscaping, home renovations, stock market, San Francisco 49ers football
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Made no Korn Ferry Tour starts but made three PGA TOUR Champions starts with two made cuts.
2015 Season
Stonebrae Classic: Missed the cut in his lone Korn Ferry Tour start at the 2015 Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae.
2014 Season
Made no Korn Ferry Tour or Champions Tour starts.
2013 Season
Encompass Championship: Along with John Riegger, made his Champions Tour debut, at the inaugural Encompass Championship and finished T59 at North Shore CC.
2012 Season
Made only two starts during the year.
Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Advanced to the weekend at the Preferred Healths Systems Wichita Open.
Mexico Open Presented by Banamex: Missed the cut at the Mexico Open.
2011 Season
Made the cut in nine of 21 starts and had three top-25 finishes.
Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft: Made back-to-back eagles on par-5s in the second round of the Albertsons Boise Open. Became only the third player in the tournament's 22-year history to register consecutive eagles, which came on Nos. 2 and 3.
Midwest Classic Presented by Time Warner Cable: Only top-10 of the year came at the Midwest Classic in Kansas City where he finished T8.
Chiquita Classic: Finished T48 at the Chiquita Classic. Started his second round on the back nine and shot a 41 and was headed home for the weekend when he turned things around on the front nine. Posted three birdies and a pair of eagles for a 7-under 29 and a round of 70 to make the cut.
2010 Season
Made the cut in 20 of 27 starts and ended the year No. 51 on the money list.
Chattanooga Classic Presented by Black Creek: Notched his third top-10 at the Chattanooga Classic. Improved his scores each day–71-68-67-66–to finish T5.
Mexico Open Bicentenary: Finished T9 at the Mexico Open Bicentenary, where he posted a second-round 66 to get into contention.
Moonah Classic: Opened the season with a T8 at the Moonah Classic, his first top-10 since a T7 at the 2008 Knoxville Open. Did not have a top-10 in 24 Korn Ferry Tour starts in 2009.
2009 Season
Christmas In October Presented by Kansas City Crusaders: His highest finish was a T13 at the Christmas in October Classic.
U.S. Open Championship: Only start on the PGA TOUR led to a T58 finish at the U.S. Open.
2008 Season
Played 26 Korn Ferry Tour events, making 16 cuts with three top-10s and five top-25s.
Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: Was T7 at the Knoxville Open.
Melwood Prince George's County Open: Posted a final-round 67 at the Melwood Prince George's County Open to jump into a T2, one shot back of winner Jeff Klauk. Bogey-free effort Sunday resulted in his best finish since a playoff loss at the 1997 Wichita Open.
South Georgia Classic: In his eighth Tour start of the season, finished solo fifth at the South Georgia Classic for his first top-10 on Tour since a T7 at the 1998 Hershey Open.
2007 Season
Finished No. 194 on the PGA TOUR money list with a career-low eight made cuts in 21 starts. Did not post a top-10 finish for the first time since the 2001 season. Fell out of the top 125 in his seventh season on TOUR, despite winning $558,594.
2006 Season
Reno-Tahoe Open: Affter a top-ten finish at the INTERNATIONAL, followed with a T5 in his next start two weeks later at the Reno-Tahoe Open. Just second time in his career that he posted top-10s in back-to-back starts (2005 Buick Open, T6; The International, third).
-
The INTERNATIONAL: Recorded first top-10 of the PGA TOUR season in his 23rd start, a T6 at The International.
2005 Season
Recorded a career year with five top-10s and more than $1 million in earnings.
Chrysler Championship: Recorded a season-best fifth top-10 with his T10 finish at the Chrysler Championship. Led by two strokes after first-round, 7-under 65.
-
Deutsche Bank Championship: With T4 finish at the Deutsche Bank Championship, surpassed $1 million season earnings for the first time in career with his $216,562 payday. Held a share of the 36-hole lead with eventual champion Olin Browne, but 2-under 70 dropped him out of the lead.
The INTERNATIONAL: Finished third at The INTERNATIONAL, three points behind champion Retief Goosen in the Modified Stableford scoring system.
Buick Open: Second top-10 was a T6 at the Buick Open, where he finished eight strokes behind Vijay Singh. Posted four rounds in the 60s
John Deere Classic: Finished T10 at the John Deere Classic, his first top-10, in 10th start of season.
2004 Season
Made 17 cuts in a career-high 34 starts and finished 149th on money list.
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Improved 2005 status with T13 finish at 2004 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.
-
Chrysler Classic of Greensboro: Lone top-10 was T8 finish at Chrysler Classic of Greensboro. One shot off the 36-hole lead after opening 68-66.
John Deere Classic: Was among the leaders all week at the John Deere Classic, thanks to an first-round 65. Finished T11.
2003 Season
Secured card down the stretch by making the cut in seven of his last eight starts and earning 41 percent of his total ($266,897) during that period. Made 23 cuts in 32 tournaments entered. Season's earnings were greater than the total of his three previous seasons on TOUR combined.
Chrysler Classic of Greensboro: Stretch of 7 made cuts included a T5 finish at the Chrysler Classic of Greensboro in his second-to-last start, which moved him from No. 122 to No. 97 on the money list.
-
Bay Hill Invitational presented by Cooper Tires: First top-10 of the season was a T10 at the Bay Hill Invitational.
2002 Season
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Medalist at PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to retain TOUR card for 2003. Shot low round on each course, his lowest rounds of the year, with a tournament course record 64 on the TPC Stadium Course and a 63 on the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course.
-
SEI Pennsylvania Classic: Recorded a T7 at the SEI Pennsylvania Classic for his second top-10 in 77 career PGA TOUR starts and the first since posting a T8 at the 1999 Westin Texas Open. Was one back of the lead heading into the last day, but a final-round 71 at Waynesborough Country Club dropped him to T7.
2001 Season
Made the cut in more than half his 26 starts with two top-25s.
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: T32 at Qualifying School to earn card for 2002.
2000 Season
Underwent shoulder surgery on Jan. 25. Did not make a cut on the PGA TOUR and made three cuts in six Nationwide Tour starts.
1999 Season
Westin Texas Open: Recorded his first top-10 in his 23rd TOUR start, T8 at the Westin Texas Open.
1998 Season
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned his first TOUR card by finishing T23 at the Qualifying Tournament.
-
NIKE TOUR Championship: Participated in his sixth Web.com Tour Championship in six years on Tour.
1997 Season
NIKE Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic: Captured his second title on the Nationwide Tour, where he played from 1993-1998, at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic.
1995 Season
NIKE Inland Empire Open: Collected first Nationwide Tour win at the 1995 Inland Empire Open.
1992 Season
Named Golden State Tour Player of the Year after winning three times.