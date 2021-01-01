×
No additional profile information available

John Elliott

Full Name

5  ft, 11  in

180 cm

Height

195 lbs

88 kg

Weight

September 05, 1963

Birthday

57

AGE

Bristol, Connecticut

Birthplace

Crystal River, Florida

Residence

Single

Family

Central Connecticut State University

College

1987

Turned Pro

$1,083,294

Career Earnings

Bristol, CT, United States

City Plays From

Exempt status

  • Korn Ferry Tour: Veteran Member (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 1991

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

  • 1994 NIKE Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic
  • 1997 NIKE Alabama Classic

Additional Victories (1)

  • 1991 Massachusetts Open

Special Interests

  • Fishing, skiing

Career Highlights

2005 Season

Made the cut in six of 25 PGA TOUR starts.

  • BellSouth Classic: T39 at the BellSouth Classic was his best finish.
  • BellSouth Panama Championship: Finished T51 at the BellSouth Panama Championship.

2004 Season

Made the cut in 14 of 26 events on the Korn Ferry Tour. Posted three top-10s and wrapped up the year No. 32 on the official money list, with $164,889.

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Rejoined the PGA TOUR in 2005 for the first time since 1999, with a T4 finish at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.
  • Cox Classic: Had a second-place finish at the Cox Classic.
  • U.S. Open Championship: Qualified for the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills and missed the cut.
  • First Tee Arkansas Classic: Had a second-place finish at the First Tee Arkansas Classic.

2003 Season

The only player to compete in all 30 events on the Korn Ferry Tour, making the cut in 12 events. Finished the year No. 43 on the money list, with $107,803.

1999 Season

Finished inside the top 200 on the money list for a second time, placing No. 182, making the cut in 11 of 28 tournaments.

1997 Season

  • NIKE Alabama Classic: Earned his second Korn Ferry Tour title, capturing the rain-shortened Alabama Classic.

1996 Season

  • Greater Milwaukee Open: Had the distinction of playing in the Tiger Woods group during Woods' first round as a professional, at the Greater Milwaukee Open.

1994 Season

  • NIKE Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic: First Korn Ferry Tour victory came in a playoff over Chris Perry at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic.

1993 Season

Made the cut in 14 of 28 tournaments and finished No. 173 on the money list.

  • H.E.B. Texas Open: Recorded his career-best finish on the PGA TOUR, a T11, at the H-E-B Texas Open during a season when he enjoyed his best year.

1991 Season

  • Massachusetts Open: Won the Massachusetts Open.