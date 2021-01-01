|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
John Elliott
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
195 lbs
88 kg
Weight
September 05, 1963
Birthday
57
AGE
Bristol, Connecticut
Birthplace
Crystal River, Florida
Residence
Single
Family
Central Connecticut State University
College
1987
Turned Pro
$1,083,294
Career Earnings
Bristol, CT, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
Additional Victories (1)
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2005 Season
Made the cut in six of 25 PGA TOUR starts.
2004 Season
Made the cut in 14 of 26 events on the Korn Ferry Tour. Posted three top-10s and wrapped up the year No. 32 on the official money list, with $164,889.
2003 Season
The only player to compete in all 30 events on the Korn Ferry Tour, making the cut in 12 events. Finished the year No. 43 on the money list, with $107,803.
1999 Season
Finished inside the top 200 on the money list for a second time, placing No. 182, making the cut in 11 of 28 tournaments.
1997 Season
1996 Season
1994 Season
1993 Season
Made the cut in 14 of 28 tournaments and finished No. 173 on the money list.
1991 Season