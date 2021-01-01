|
David Sutherland
Full Name
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
February 20, 1966
Birthday
55
AGE
Roseville, CA
Birthplace
Sacramento, CA
Residence
Wife, Molly; Allan Matthew (1/21/01), Andrew Robert (8/14/02)
Family
Fresno State University (1989, History)
College
1989
Turned Pro
$2,391,862
Career Earnings
Sacramento, CA, United States
City Plays From
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2017 Season
Did not make any starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2003 Season
2002 Season
Limited to 11 events due to fractured wrist in 2002. Did not play after Compaq Classic of New Orleans. Major Medical Extension will carry over from 2002 into the 2003 season. Combined with 2001 and 2002 official earnings of $70,803, has 18 events to equal or exceed to No. 125 on the 2001 money list ($406,352) and remain in the Major Medical Extension category for the remainder of the 2003 season. Made six cuts in 11 events.
2001 Season
Played in only one event, Touchstone Energy Tuscon Open, before undergoing left shoulder surgery on March 2. Granted a Major medical extension.
2000 Season
Had very busy season, playing in 32 events and making the cut in 22. Enjoyed best financial year of career with $498,749 and second-best money list finish (96th). Pair of top-10s at Shell Houston Open and National Car Rental Golf Classic at Walt Disney World Resort matched a career best.
1999 Season
1998 Season
Made cut in his last two starts, at Las Vegas Invitational and National Car Rental Golf Classic at Walt Disney World Resort, to finish 122nd on money list.
1997 Season
Broke into money-list top 100 for first time in his career, in which he also earned his best finish prior.
1996 Season