×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
David Sutherland
David Sutherland

David Sutherland

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
55
AGE
1989
Turned Pro
Fresno State University (1989, History)
College
Roseville, CA
Birthplace
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
55
AGE
1989
Turned Pro
Fresno State University (1989, History)
College
Roseville, CA
Birthplace
142
The 25 (Money List) Rank (2006)
$22,785
Official Money (2006)
Top 10 Finishes1
Top 10 Finishes (2006)
72.76
Scoring Average (2006)

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

David Sutherland
David Sutherland
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

David Sutherland

Full Name

6  ft, 1  in

185 cm

Height

185 lbs

84 kg

Weight

February 20, 1966

Birthday

55

AGE

Roseville, CA

Birthplace

Sacramento, CA

Residence

Wife, Molly; Allan Matthew (1/21/01), Andrew Robert (8/14/02)

Family

Fresno State University (1989, History)

College

1989

Turned Pro

$2,391,862

Career Earnings

Sacramento, CA, United States

City Plays From

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2001 BUY.COM Utah Classic

Special Interests

  • Basketball, hiking

Career Highlights

2017 Season

Did not make any starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2003 Season

  • Reno-Tahoe Open: Second top-10 finish was solo ninth at the Reno-Tahoe Open, eight strokes behind champion Kirk Triplett.
  • Shell Houston Open: Finished T13 at the Shell Houston Open in April for his best finish since the 2000 National Car Rental Walt Disney World Golf Classic where he finished T7. Brother Kevin finished T9 in Houston and it was the third time in their careers that both brothers finished in the top-20 in the Shell Houston Open (1997, 2000 and 2003).

2002 Season

Limited to 11 events due to fractured wrist in 2002. Did not play after Compaq Classic of New Orleans. Major Medical Extension will carry over from 2002 into the 2003 season. Combined with 2001 and 2002 official earnings of $70,803, has 18 events to equal or exceed to No. 125 on the 2001 money list ($406,352) and remain in the Major Medical Extension category for the remainder of the 2003 season. Made six cuts in 11 events.

  • The Honda Classic: Best finish was a T37 at The Honda Classic.

2001 Season

Played in only one event, Touchstone Energy Tuscon Open, before undergoing left shoulder surgery on March 2. Granted a Major medical extension.

  • Buick Challenge: Made the cut in late October at the Buick Challenge, finishing T54 with $7,752.
  • BUY.COM Utah Classic: Won Nationwide Tour Utah Classic in early September, first event back after surgery. Opened 63-64 and beat Danny Briggs by one.

2000 Season

Had very busy season, playing in 32 events and making the cut in 22. Enjoyed best financial year of career with $498,749 and second-best money list finish (96th). Pair of top-10s at Shell Houston Open and National Car Rental Golf Classic at Walt Disney World Resort matched a career best.

  • National Car Rental Golf Classic Disney: In second-to-last appearance of year at National Car Rental Golf Classic, finished T8 and earned a season-high $90,000.
  • Shell Houston Open: At Shell Houston Open, opened 72-70, but finished strong with 67-69 for T7 and $84,350 payday.
  • Honda Classic: Memorable season moment came during opening round of Honda Classic. Posted double eagle on No. 14 that was the first of the season on TOUR and the first since Carlos Franco at the 1999 Memorial Tournament. Accomplished the feat by using driver off the tee and holed 3-wood from 274 yards.
  • Touchstone Energy Tucson Open: Season-low round of 64 came in first round at Touchstone Energy Tucson Open.

1999 Season

  • Bell Canadian Open: Rounds of 63-65-72-71 produced Bell Canadian Open T3, matching second-best finish of career and bringing $120,000 payday.
  • COMPAQ Classic of New Orleans: Paired with his brother Kevin for the first two rounds of the Compaq Classic of New Orleans, the first time they had been paired together on the PGA TOUR in an official money event (they had been paired together in the Qualifying Tournament).

1998 Season

Made cut in his last two starts, at Las Vegas Invitational and National Car Rental Golf Classic at Walt Disney World Resort, to finish 122nd on money list.

1997 Season

Broke into money-list top 100 for first time in his career, in which he also earned his best finish prior.

  • Greater Milwaukee Open: Shot 70-65-65 and shared first-round lead with Fulton Allem at Greater Milwaukee Open. Final-round 69 good for T2 with Loren Roberts, one stroke behind Scott Hoch. Barely missed 50-foot putt for eagle from fringe that would have forced playoff with Hoch.

1996 Season

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned exempt status on 1997 TOUR by finishing T16 at 1996 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.