Greg Bruckner
Greg Bruckner

Greg Bruckner

United StatesUnited States
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
195 lbs
88 kg
Weight
61
AGE
1986
Turned Pro
Arizona State University (1984, Broadcasting)
College
Manhattan Beach, California
Birthplace
Performance
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 1992 Ben Hogan New England Classic

International Victories (2)

  • 1988 Rolex Masters Singapore
  • 1988 Singapore Open

Additional Victories (11)

  • 2003 Arizona Open
  • 2010 Arizona Senior Open
  • 2010 Northern California Senior Open
  • 2010 Texas Senior Open
  • 2010 Nevada Senior Open
  • 2011 Northern California Senior Open
  • 2012 Colorado Senior Open
  • 2015 Long Beach Open
  • 2015 Texas Senior Open
  • 2015 Colorado Senior Open
  • 2009 Gateway Desert Classic

Personal

  • Got his start in golf playing with his dad and friends on the Alondra Park GC, a par-3 course near his home in Redondo Beach, Calif.
  • Says his biggest thrills outside golf were getting married, graduating from Arizona State and becoming an uncle.
  • His lucky charm is a ballmark his wife gave him the day they were married in 1996.
  • Favorite golf courses are Riviera CC and Pebble Beach GL.
  • Was a surfer and skier growing up and did not start playing golf until after high school.
  • His heroes are his parents and his wife.
  • Says if he weren't playing golf for a living he'd enjoy being behind the camera in the movie industry.
  • Favorite athletes are Nolan Ryan, Magic Johnson and high jumper Dick Fosbury.
  • Some of his friends on Tour are Kirk Triplett, Jeff Hart and Jeff Brehaut.

Special Interests

  • Movies, reading, hiking

Career Highlights

2014 Season

  • Champions Tour Q-School: Earned a conditionally-exempt spot for 2014 after finishing fourth at the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament in November in Scottsdale. Was among five players T4 after 72 holes. Missed on earning one of the two fully-exempt spots in overtime, settling for fourth after making par on the third extra hole.
  • U.S. Senior Open Championship: Lone start during the regular season came in July when he qualified for the U.S. Senior Open in Omaha. Fired rounds of 73-75 but missed the cut.

2013 Season

  • U.S. Senior Open Championship: Lone start during the regular season came in July when he qualified for the U.S. Senior Open in Omaha. Fired rounds of 73-75 but missed the cut.

2012 Season

  • Champions Tour Q-School: Finished T25 at the National Qualifying Tournament at the TPC Eagle Trace.
  • Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Was also and T77 at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach.
  • Toshiba Classic: Open qualified for three events with his best finish a T29 at the Toshiba Classic.
  • Allianz Championship: T55 at the Allianz Championship.

2011 Season

  • Champions Tour Q-School: Was also T25 at the National Qualifying Tournament at TPC Scottsdale.
  • Insperity Championship: Finished T59 at the Insperity Championship.
  • Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Finished T46 at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach.

2010 Season

  • Champions Tour Q-School: Was T53 at the National Qualifying Tournament at the TPC Eagle Trace.
  • Home Care & Hospice First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Open qualified for just one event where he finished T29 at the Home Care & Hospice First Tee Open at Pebble Beach.