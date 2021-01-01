×
Bob Duval

Full Name

5  ft, 11  in

180 cm

Height

175 lbs

79 kg

Weight

October 09, 1946

Birthday

74

AGE

Schenectady, NY

Birthplace

Neptune Beach, FL

Residence

Wife, Shari; David (11/9/71), Deirdre (2/16/77)

Family

Florida State University (B.S., 1968)

College

1968

Turned Pro

$2,251,897

Career Earnings

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, United States

City Plays From

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (1)

  • 1999 Emerald Coast Classic

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (0-1)

  • 1997 Lost to Hugh Baiocchi, Pittsburgh Senior Classic

Special Interests

  • Reading

Career Highlights

1999 Season

  • Emerald Coast Classic: Recorded his first SENIOR TOUR victory at the Emerald Coast Classic near Pensacola. Opened the event with a 9-under 61, a career-low round and the best 18-hole score on the circuit that season. Friday front-nine score of 7-under 28 included a run of six straight birdies, also a season best. Eventually went wire to wire at The Moors, holding off Bruce Fleisher by two strokes. Victory came while son David was winning THE PLAYERS Championship on the PGA TOUR, making them the first father/son duo ever to win TOUR events on the same weekend.

1998 Season

Won nearly $200,000 more than he did in his rookie season and jumped 11 spots on the final money list to 17th, his highest standing ever.

  • Pittsburgh Senior Classic: Finished second at the Pittsburgh Senior Classic for the second straight year.

1997 Season

Had a solid rookie year with more than $500,000 in earnings on the strength of seven top-10 finishes. Got into five of his 24 tournaments via Monday qualifying and made two strong bids for his first SENIOR TOUR victory.

  • Hyatt Regency Maui Kaanapali Classic: Secured the final spot at the season-ending Energizer SENIOR TOUR Championship by $2,080 when he fired a final-round 66 to T13 at the Hyatt Regency Maui Kaanapali Classic and earn $16,150.
  • Emerald Coast Classic: Moved into the top 31 to stay late in the campaign when he carded rounds of 66-66-68 at The Moors and finished T3 at the Emerald Coast Classic.
  • Pittsburgh Senior Classic: As a Monday qualifier alternate, had a four-stroke lead after 48 holes of the Pittsburgh Senior Classic, only to wind up in a playoff. Fell to good friend Hugh Baiocchi with a bogey on the sixth extra hole.
  • First of America Classic: Tied for first with two holes to play at the First of America Classic, but lost by one stroke when Gil Morgan birdied the 17th hole at Egypt Valley GC.

1996 Season

  • SENIOR PGA TOUR Qualifying Tourn Finals: Earned a conditional exemption on the SENIOR TOUR for 1997 after finishing 15th at the National Qualifying Tournament on the TPC at Sawgrass Valley Course. Won a four-way playoff for that position, making a six-foot birdie putt on the second extra hole. Earned a trip to the SENIOR TOUR National Qualifying Tournament finals by finishing third at the regional event at Marsh Creek CC in St. Augustine, FL.
  • The Transamerica: Made his SENIOR TOUR debut on a sponsor's exemption at The Transamerica (T51), where son David caddied for him.