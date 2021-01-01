|
Bob Duval
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
October 09, 1946
Birthday
74
AGE
Schenectady, NY
Birthplace
Neptune Beach, FL
Residence
Wife, Shari; David (11/9/71), Deirdre (2/16/77)
Family
Florida State University (B.S., 1968)
College
1968
Turned Pro
$2,251,897
Career Earnings
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, United States
City Plays From
PGA TOUR Champions Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (0-1)
Special Interests
Career Highlights
1999 Season
1998 Season
Won nearly $200,000 more than he did in his rookie season and jumped 11 spots on the final money list to 17th, his highest standing ever.
1997 Season
Had a solid rookie year with more than $500,000 in earnings on the strength of seven top-10 finishes. Got into five of his 24 tournaments via Monday qualifying and made two strong bids for his first SENIOR TOUR victory.
1996 Season