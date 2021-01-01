×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Barry Cheesman
Barry Cheesman

Barry Cheesman

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
230 lbs
--
Weight
61
AGE
1986
Turned Pro
Galesburg, Illinois
Birthplace
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
230 lbs
--
Weight
61
AGE
1986
Turned Pro
Galesburg, Illinois
Birthplace
149
The 25 (Money List) Rank (2006)
$18,356
Official Money (2006)
Top 10 Finishes1
Top 10 Finishes (2006)
71.79
Scoring Average (2006)

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Barry Cheesman
Barry Cheesman
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Barry Cheesman

Full Name

6  ft, 1  in

185 cm

Height

230 lbs

--

Weight

August 29, 1959

Birthday

61

AGE

Galesburg, Illinois

Birthplace

Sarasota, Florida

Residence

Wife, Kerry; Aaron (9/25/81)

Family

1986

Turned Pro

$1,809,536

Career Earnings

Sarasota, FL, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 1990

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

  • 1990 Ben Hogan Quail Hollow Open
  • 1997 NIKE Hershey Open

Personal

  • Played professional baseball as a minor-league catcher in three different organizations. Son, Aaron, played baseball in the Philadelphia Phillies' organization.
  • Member of the Korn Ferry Tour in 1990, 1997 and 2001-06.
  • Member of the PGA TOUR in 1988-89, 1991-93 and 1998-2000.

Special Interests

  • Family, baseball

Career Highlights

2014 Season

  • Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Missed the cut in his one Champions Tour start, at the Senior PGA Championship

2006 Season

Made three cuts in 11 starts.

  • Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: His only top-10 was a T7 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.

2005 Season

Made the cut in 11 of 21 events on the Korn Ferry Tour.

  • Xerox Classic: T15 at the Xerox Classic his best finish on the Korn Ferry Tour.
  • Lake Erie Charity Classic at Peek 'n Peak Resort: Had a hole-in-one on No. 13 during the first round of the Lake Erie Charity Classic.

2004 Season

Made the cut in 10 of 25 tournaments, including six top-25 finishes. Wrapped up the season No. 63 on the official money list, with $95,845.

  • Oregon Classic: Finished a season-best T2 at the Oregon Classic, with a 10-under-par 278, three strokes behind champion Jeff Quinney.
  • New Zealand PGA Championship: Only other top-10 performance was a T8 at the New Zealand PGA Championship.

2003 Season

Made the cut in 11 of 24 events on the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished the year No. 100 on the money list, with $39,156. Had three top-25 finishes. Recorded two aces during the Korn Ferry Tour season, one on No. 3 in the third round of the Virginia Beach Open and another on No. 12 during the first round of the Oregon Classic. Had two starts on the PGA TOUR.

  • Miccosukee Championship: Including a season-best T11 at the final full-field event of the season, the Miccosukee Championship.
  • B.C. Open: finished T18 at the B.C. Open.

2002 Season

Finished No. 24 on the final money list, with $144,948. Made the cut in 15 of 25 tournaments, including seven top-25 finishes. Posted four top-10 finishes.

  • Bank of America Monterey Peninsula Classic: Finished third at the Bank of America Monterey Peninsula Classic.
  • Albertsons Boise Open: Finished T2 at the Albertsons Boise Open.
  • LaSalle Bank Open: Finished T7 at the LaSalle Bank Open.
  • Omaha Classic: Finished T9 at the Omaha Classic.

2001 Season

Played in 16 events.

  • John Deere Classic: Best finish was a T10 at the John Deere Classic.

2000 Season

Posted career-best six top-25 finishes and made 13 cuts in 35 appearances on the PGA TOUR.

  • GTE Byron Nelson Classic: Career-best round of 63 came in first round of Byron Nelson Classic.
  • Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic: T13 at the Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic his best finish.

1999 Season

In 34 PGA TOUR starts, had three top-10s. Finished 95th in earnings.

  • Michelob Championship at Kingsmill: Finished 4th at the Michelob Championship.
  • GTE Byron Nelson Classic: Finished T9 at the GTE Byron Nelson Classic.
  • Touchstone Energy Tucson Open: T5 at the Touchstone Energy Tucson Open.

1998 Season

Was among the top 125 on the PGA TOUR money list for the first time since turning professional at No. 100. Made 32 starts.

  • Michelob Championship at Kingsmill: Had a career-best third-place finish at Michelob Championship, where he shot 69-68-69-66 for solo third.

1997 Season

Had one win and six other Korn Ferry Tour top-10 finishes en route to sixth-place finish on the money list.

  • NIKE Hershey Open: Won Hershey Open.