Barry Cheesman
Full Name
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
230 lbs
--
Weight
August 29, 1959
Birthday
61
AGE
Galesburg, Illinois
Birthplace
Sarasota, Florida
Residence
Wife, Kerry; Aaron (9/25/81)
Family
1986
Turned Pro
$1,809,536
Career Earnings
Sarasota, FL, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2014 Season
2006 Season
Made three cuts in 11 starts.
2005 Season
Made the cut in 11 of 21 events on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2004 Season
Made the cut in 10 of 25 tournaments, including six top-25 finishes. Wrapped up the season No. 63 on the official money list, with $95,845.
2003 Season
Made the cut in 11 of 24 events on the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished the year No. 100 on the money list, with $39,156. Had three top-25 finishes. Recorded two aces during the Korn Ferry Tour season, one on No. 3 in the third round of the Virginia Beach Open and another on No. 12 during the first round of the Oregon Classic. Had two starts on the PGA TOUR.
2002 Season
Finished No. 24 on the final money list, with $144,948. Made the cut in 15 of 25 tournaments, including seven top-25 finishes. Posted four top-10 finishes.
2001 Season
Played in 16 events.
2000 Season
Posted career-best six top-25 finishes and made 13 cuts in 35 appearances on the PGA TOUR.
1999 Season
In 34 PGA TOUR starts, had three top-10s. Finished 95th in earnings.
1998 Season
Was among the top 125 on the PGA TOUR money list for the first time since turning professional at No. 100. Made 32 starts.
1997 Season
Had one win and six other Korn Ferry Tour top-10 finishes en route to sixth-place finish on the money list.