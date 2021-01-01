|
Jim Albus
Full Name
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
215 lbs
97 kg
Weight
June 18, 1940
Birthday
81
AGE
Staten Island, New York
Birthplace
Sarasota, Florida
Residence
Wife, Brenda; Kathleen (5/3/71), Mark (2/7/73); six grandchildren
Family
Bucknell, UCLA (1965)
College
1968
Turned Pro
$6,421,444
Career Earnings
Sarasota, FL, United States
City Plays From
PGA TOUR Champions Victories (6)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (0-4)
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2005 Season
2004 Season
2002 Season
Missed nearly a month of the season after suffering minor injuries in a mountain-biking accident in late August.
2001 Season
2000 Season
1999 Season
Underwent left hip replacement surgery after the last full-field event of the year.
1998 Season
1997 Season
Missed nearly two months of the season after he suffered a fractured ankle that kept him out of action from early May until early July.
1996 Season
1995 Season
Named March Player of the Month.
1994 Season
One of six Champions Tour players over the million-dollar mark and the first former club professional to top $1 million in a season. One of nine players to win more than once during the season.
1993 Season
Set a then-Champions Tour record for most rounds in the 60s in a season (54) and most birdies in one year (453).
1992 Season
Played every round in each of 37 official events.
1991 Season