Jim Albus
Jim Albus

Jim Albus

United States
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
215 lbs
97 kg
Weight
81
AGE
1968
Turned Pro
Bucknell, UCLA (1965)
College
Staten Island, New York
Birthplace
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
215 lbs
97 kg
Weight
81
AGE
1968
Turned Pro
Bucknell, UCLA (1965)
College
Staten Island, New York
Birthplace
152
CHARLES SCHWAB Cup Rank (2009)
$6,716
CHARLES SCHWAB CUP Money (2009)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2009)
76.86
Scoring Average (2009)

Odds

Performance
RESULTS

Jim Albus
Jim Albus
United States
Jim Albus

Full Name

6  ft, 1  in

185 cm

Height

215 lbs

97 kg

Weight

June 18, 1940

Birthday

81

AGE

Staten Island, New York

Birthplace

Sarasota, Florida

Residence

Wife, Brenda; Kathleen (5/3/71), Mark (2/7/73); six grandchildren

Family

Bucknell, UCLA (1965)

College

1968

Turned Pro

$6,421,444

Career Earnings

Sarasota, FL, United States

City Plays From

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (6)

  • 1991 Mazda Presents THE SENIOR PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP
  • 1993 GTE Suncoast Classic
  • 1994 Vantage At The Dominion, Bank of Boston Senior Classic
  • 1995 SBC Presents The Dominion Seniors
  • 1998 GTE Classic

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (0-4)

  • 1994 Lost to Simon Hobday, GTE Northwest Classic
  • 1994 Lost to Raymond Floyd, GOLF MAGAZINE SENIOR TOUR Championship
  • 1995 Lost to Jim Colbert, Senior Tournament of Champions
  • 2000 Lost to Al Geiberger, Georgia-Pacific Super Seniors Championship

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2005 Season

  • Blue Angels Classic: Matched his age for the first time when he shot a 6-under 64 at The Moors on the last day of the Blue Angels Classic. Round was his best on the Champions Tour since his 64 in the second round of the 1999 Las Vegas Senior Classic.
  • Toshiba Senior Classic: Was T8 at the Toshiba Senior Classic, thanks to rounds of 67-69 on the weekend.

2004 Season

  • The MasterCard Classic: Made his first career hole-in-one on the Champions Tour in the opening round of the MasterCard Classic when he aced the par-3, 189-yard seventh hole at Bosque Real with a 6-iron.

2002 Season

Missed nearly a month of the season after suffering minor injuries in a mountain-biking accident in late August.

2001 Season

  • Legends of Golf-Legendary Division: Defeated Jim Dent, 1-up, to win the Grand Champions Match Play Championship near St. Louis.
  • Mexico Senior Classic: Best overall effort was a T6 at the Mexico Senior Classic.

2000 Season

  • State Farm Senior Classic: Won the first Georgia-Pacific Grand Champions event he was eligible for at the State Farm Senior Classic. Nipped Lee Trevino for the victory near Baltimore by holing a pitch shot for an eagle on the final hole. Best overall finish was a T5 at the State Farm Senior Classic.

1999 Season

Underwent left hip replacement surgery after the last full-field event of the year.

1998 Season

  • GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic: Notched his first victory in three years, edging Simon Hobday, Kermit Zarley and Jose Maria Canizares by a stroke at the GTE Classic, his second victory in the Tampa Bay area.

1997 Season

Missed nearly two months of the season after he suffered a fractured ankle that kept him out of action from early May until early July.

  • American Express Invitational: Best finish a T3 at the American Express Invitational in his hometown of Sarasota.

1996 Season

  • Bruno's Memorial Classic: Underwent neck surgery early in the season and was out of action for two months before returning at Bruno's Memorial Classic.

1995 Season

Named March Player of the Month.

  • SBC Presents The Dominion Seniors: One of only two players during the year to successfully defend a title, claiming a second consecutive SBC Dominion Seniors in San Antonio.
  • Senior Tournament of Champions: Finished second at the Senior Tournament of Champions, losing out on the third playoff hole to Jim Colbert.

1994 Season

One of six Champions Tour players over the million-dollar mark and the first former club professional to top $1 million in a season. One of nine players to win more than once during the season.

  • Bank of Boston Senior Classic: Claimed the Bank of Boston Senior Classic, holding off Raymond Floyd and Lee Trevino.
  • Vantage At The Dominion: Won the Vantage at The Dominion, going wire-to-wire for a one-stroke victory over Lee Trevino, Graham Marsh and the late George Archer.

1993 Season

Set a then-Champions Tour record for most rounds in the 60s in a season (54) and most birdies in one year (453).

  • GTE Suncoast Classic: Captured the GTE Suncoast Classic, defeating Don Bies and Gibby Gilbert by two strokes.

1992 Season

Played every round in each of 37 official events.

1991 Season

  • Mazda Presents THE SENIOR PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP: Surprised the golf world by winning the 1991 Mazda Presents THE SENIOR PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Michigan in only his sixth Champions Tour start. Came from three strokes off the pace to defeat Bob Charles, Dave Hill and Charles Coody by one stroke.
  • THE PLAYERS Championship: Became eligible to play in the 1991 Mazda Presents THE SENIOR PLAYERS Championship after shooting a final-round 64 at the NYNEX Commemorative and finishing T8 at Sleepy Hollow.