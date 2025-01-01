PGA TOUR ChampionsLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsSchwab CupSchedulePlayersStatsTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University

Video Bundle: Platforms & Channels

Sign up image

What's Included In The Video Bundle?

  • Pre-roll and mid-roll video on PGA TOUR digital and distributed partners
  • Live streaming mid-roll commercials within NBC/Golf Channel/Simulcast.
  • 0:15 video; up to three creative versions allowed

*Speak to your account manager for more information on video specs.


PGA TOUR Video Package / Simulcast & Fast Channels

  • NBC/Golf Channel Simulcast: Requires an .mp4 file; optional 1x1 tag (non-skip :15)
  • PGATOUR.com: Site-served or 3P VAST tag (skippable :15)
  • YouTube: Site-served or 3P VAST tag (skippable :15)
  • Syndication: Site-served or 3P VAST tag (non-skip :15)
  • Fast Channels: Site-served or 3P VAST tag (non-skip :15)

Universal Video Asset Requirements
Resolution1920 x 1080 (1080p)
Required Length0:15 seconds
File Type.mp4, .mov
Frame RateExactly 29.97 fps
File Size10MB for YouTube; 50MB for all additional bundled platforms
CodecH.264 (MP4) & VP8 (WebM), MOV, AVI
Bitrate15,000 kbps or higher
Audio CodecAAC, MP3, MP4

ESPN+ / Disney / Hulu

  • Supports MP4 or MOV files
  • Video Dimensions: 1920x1080
  • Max File Weight 250MB

YouTube Video Ad Formats

  • Site-Served or VAST 2.0/.VAST 3.0
  • Video Dimensions: 1920x1080
  • VPAID Tags are NOT supported
    NBC / Golf Channel Video Ad Formats

    • Site-Served or VAST 2.0/.VAST 3.0
    • Video Dimensions: 1920x1080
    • VPAID Tags are NOT supported

    PGA TOUR Video Ad Formats (O&O)

    • Pre-roll, Mid-roll, and TOURCast Pre-Roll
    • Video Dimensions: 1920x1080
    • Allows for 3rd party tracking

    Syndication Video Ad Formats

    • MP4 or VAST 2.0 / VAST 3.0 / VAST 4.0
    • Video Dimensions: 1920x1080
    • Creatives 30 seconds or shorter are non-skippable.

    FAST Channel Video Ad Formats

    • Video Dimensions: 1920x1080 or 1280x720
    • (MPEG-4) .MP4 only
    • 15, 30, or 60 seconds
    Official

    DICK'S Open

    1

    AUS
    S. Allan
    Tot
    -18
    R3
    -6

    2

    USA
    J. Caron
    Tot
    -14
    R3
    -4

    T3

    USA
    N. Begay III
    Tot
    -13
    R3
    -5

    T3

    USA
    B. Weekley
    Tot
    -13
    R3
    -2

    T5

    DEN
    S. Kjeldsen
    Tot
    -12
    R3
    -8

    T5

    AUS
    M. Wright
    Tot
    -12
    R3
    -5

    T5

    USA
    J. Sluman
    Tot
    -12
    R3
    -4

    8

    USA
    P. Goydos
    Tot
    -11
    R3
    -2

    T9

    USA
    S. Bertsch
    Tot
    -10
    R3
    -3

    T9

    USA
    C. Campbell
    Tot
    -10
    R3
    -3

    T9

    USA
    P. Stankowski
    Tot
    -10
    R3
    -2

    T9

    USA
    K. Sutherland
    Tot
    -10
    R3
    -1

    T13

    KOR
    Y.E. Yang
    Tot
    -9
    R3
    -5

    T13

    USA
    W. Wood
    Tot
    -9
    R3
    -2

    T13

    USA
    B. Mayfair
    Tot
    -9
    R3
    -1
