Payne Stewart Award: Past Recipients

Past Recipients



2021: Justin Rose Rose, 41, was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, and moved to Hampshire, England, when he was 5 years old. He met his wife Kate in 2000 through her work at IMG. They established their own Foundation in 2009, and have worked tirelessly with charities in South Africa, the United States, the Bahamas and England throughout that time. The mission of the Kate & Justin Rose Foundation (KJRF) is to “feed hungry tummies and curious minds” and has provided nutrition, books and educational experiences to children in Central Florida since 2009. To date, KJRF has raised more than $3 million, provided more than 500,000 hunger-free weekends, and more than 300,000 books to 29,000 children.

2020: Zach Johnson Johnson, 44, was born in Iowa City, Iowa, but was raised 30 miles north in Cedar Rapids where he took up the game as a 10-year-old. He honed his skills at nearby Elmcrest Country Club, which now hosts the annual Zach Johnson Foundation Classic. In 2010, Zach and Kim established the Zach Johnson Foundation, which fulfills a dream of theirs to give back to children and families in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in a long-lasting and meaningful way. One year later, they introduced the Zach Johnson Foundation Classic, which was created as a two-part event: a fundraiser gala and auction for sponsors and participants and a Pro-Am charity golf tournament. In 2019, it raised $1.1 million to support their non-profit, Kids on Course, which serves 1,000+ students with the goal of closing the opportunity gap so all students can be on a path for post-secondary education. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foundation has adapted to continue reaching those most in need. Through the Foundation’s partnership with HACAP, the Kids on Course staff have delivered more than 3,800 food boxes to those in need. More than 20 Zach Johnson Foundation AmeriCorps members are serving at the nine school meal sites across the Cedar Rapids Community School District. To date, nearly 521,724 meals have been distributed since the meal program started after spring break.

2019: Hale Irwin Born in Joplin, Missouri, but raised in Baxter Springs, Kansas, Irwin was first introduced to the game at 4 years old and spent countless hours with his father practicing on the sand greens at their local municipal course. He attended the University of Colorado where he was the 1967 NCAA individual champion in golf and two-time All-Big Eight selection as a defensive back in football. In 2009, Irwin was the recipient of the Ambassador of Golf Award, which is given annually by the Northern Ohio Golf Charities to a person who has fostered the ideals of the game on an international level and whose concern for others extends beyond the golf course. In 2018, Irwin was named as the Honoree for the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide.

2018: Bernhard Langer

Langer has enjoyed nothing short of a legendary career on the golf course ever since he was first introduced to the game at 8 years old. Since turning professional in 1972, Langer has collected over 100 worldwide wins and is one of five players to win tournaments on six continents, joining Gary Player, David Graham, Hale Irwin and Justin Rose. Langer was the inaugural No. 1-ranked player in the world when the Official World Golf Ranking was first introduced in 1986 and spent three weeks atop the rankings. He was a 10-time European Ryder Cup team member and captained the victorious 2004 team. A two-time Masters champion (1985, 1993), Langer was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2002 as the first German to be honored. When he officially joined PGA TOUR Champions after turning 50 in 2007, Langer quickly became a dominant force, winning four times over his first two seasons. Now in his 12th season, Langer owns 37 PGA TOUR Champions titles, which lists him second all time. He’s earned seven Player of the Year Awards and a record four Charles Schwab Cups as the season-long champion, including three in a row from 2014-16.

2017: Stewart Cink Cink has been a full-time player on the PGA TOUR since 1997, playing more than 500 PGA TOUR events with six PGA TOUR victories during that 21-year-span. He won three times on the Web.Com Tour in 1996 and was voted the Web.com Tour Player of the Year, earning his PGA TOUR card in the process. Cink’s first PGA TOUR victory came in 1997 at the Travelers Championship, with additional victories at the 2000 RBC Heritage, 2004 RBC Heritage, 2004 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, 2008 Travelers Championship and the 2009 Open Championship. Cink’s Open Championship win at Turnberry came in a playoff over five-time Open winner Tom Watson.From 2004-2009, Cink spent 40 weeks inside the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He has represented the United States four times in the Presidents Cup, five times in the Ryder Cup and twice in the World Cup of Golf.

2016: Jim Furyk



Furyk was announced as the 2016 recipient just days after shooting a TOUR-record 58 at TPC River Highlands. He also shot 59 at the 2013 BMW Championship and won the 2003 U.S. Open at Olympia Fields. He has also been a consistent competitor in annual team matches, representing the United States on nine consecutive Ryder Cup teams and seven Presidents Cup teams. But Furyk is also respected for how he handles himself outside the ropes. In 2015, Furyk received the ASAP Sports/Jim Murray Award from the Golf Writers Association of America, which honors a player who is cooperative and accommodating to the media.

2015: Ernie Els

Els, a former World No. 1, owns 70 worldwide victories, including four major championships. He is one of six golfers to twice win the U.S. Open and The Open Championship. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2011. In 2009, Els and his wife, Liezl, established the Els for Autism Foundation shortly after their son, Ben, now 12, was diagnosed with autism, a disorder that now affects 1 in 68 children. Els has used his high-profile platform to both help raise awareness of the disorder as well as funds to build a world-class Center of Excellence focused on positively impacting those on the spectrum and their families.

2014: Nick Faldo Faldo’s career included 39 victories worldwide, highlighted by six major championships and 98 weeks atop the Official World Golf Ranking. From 1977 to 1997, Faldo made 11 consecutive Ryder Cup appearances and served as captain of Team Europe in 2008. Faldo now serves as lead analyst for CBS Sports and Golf Channel. His Faldo Designs company is a critically acclaimed golf course design group with 26 courses bearing his name around the world. In 1996, Faldo created the Faldo Series to help identify and nurture the next generation of champions through grass-roots initiatives and development for more talented players.

2013: Peter Jacobsen Jacobsen made his PGA TOUR debut in 1977 and won seven times during his career. He also collected 10 other victories, participated on four national teams and has won twice on the Champions Tour. Over the years, he has given his time and resources to support nonprofits such as Devin’s Destiny, The First Tee, Folds of Honor, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Lines for Life, Summit Golf Foundation and Wounded Warrior Project.

2012: Steve Stricker Stricker has won nine of his 12 PGA TOUR titles since turning 40. He won back-to-back Comeback Player of the Year awards in 2006 and '07. Many of his charitable pursuits center around children and adults with disabilities such as his work with the Mission of VSA arts of Wisconsin, bringing dance, drama, music and visual arts programs to those with disabilities.

2011: David Toms Toms, who has won on the PGA TOUR 13 times and played on three Ryder Cup teams, is dedicated to using the game of golf to give back to his community and does so through The David Toms Foundation. Toms' foundation works with at-risk boys and girls by providing them with programs designed to enhance a child's character, self-esteem and career possibilities.

2010: Tom Lehman Lehman, a born-again Christian, is dedicated to using the game of golf to give back to his community and those in need. From 1995-2002, Lehman hosted a charity tournament that raised more than $4.7 million for the Childrens Cancer Research Fund in Minnesota. He is also involved with Match Point, which matches adults with troubled children, giving both his money and time.

2009: Kenny Perry Perry began playing golf at age 7, and giving back is important to him. Winner of the '02 Charles Bartlett Award, given to a pro golfer for unselfish contributions to the betterment of society, Perry donates five percent of his winnings to a scholarship at Lipscomb University.

2008: Davis Love III Beyond his accomplishments on the course is Love's commitment to use his profile to benefit others. To that end, The Davis Love Foundation was established in 2005 to support both national- and community- based programs that focus on children and their families.

2007: Hal Sutton Sutton's charitable efforts include creation of the Christus Schumpert Sutton Children's Hospital in his hometown of Shreveport, La., and teaming with Louisianans Kelly Gibson and David Toms to raise more than $2 million in aid to Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Rita victims.

2006: Gary Player While his accomplishments on the course are more than impressive, Player's accomplishments off the course are equally notable. Perhaps one of the most significant is the Gary Player Foundation which helped to build the Blair Atholl Schools in Johannesburg, South Africa and has educational facilities for more than 500 students from kindergarten through the seventh grade and also supports other educational projects throughout the world.

2005: Brad Faxon Brad Faxon is the epitome of such a relationship-builder, one who works well with and for other people. When taking a look at his impact, it is the relationships that Faxon has formed in a highly individualistic sport that really make him stand out.

2004: Jay Haas Haas has been a longtime supporter of charities in the Greenville, S.C., area where he resides, raising more than $1 million. After seeing family members battle the effects of diseases such as ALS and Cystic Fibrosis, Haas has enthusiastically supported the ALS Association and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in an effort to find a cure for these devastating diseases.

2003: Tom Watson Since the late Bruce Edwards, Watson's longtime caddie, was diagnosed with ALS in January 2003, Watson has taken on a highly visible role in helping raise public awareness for the disease through the "Driving 4 Life" fundraising campaign. "Driving 4 Life" is a multimillion-dollar campaign supported by Watson.

2002: Nick Price Examples of Price's random acts of kindness abound. Matter of fact, it would take a volume of work on the order of the Encyclopedia Britannica to list them all. For instance, Price is a major supporter of the Harare Shelter for Destitutes in his native Zimbabwe, a program for 150 children who have lost parents to AIDS, or whose parents are blind.

2001: Ben Crenshaw In many ways, understanding Crenshaw is just as easy. Take his nickname, Gentle Ben. It fits as perfectly as a new cabretta glove. Crenshaw is true gentleman and goes about his business while maintaining sportsmanship and integrity.

2000: Byron Nelson Nelson, a man described most often as being a true gentleman by those who met him, passed away at the age of 94 in September 2006. The humble Texan, who received his intro to the game as a caddie, set PGA TOUR records that seemingly will forever remain unreachable.

2000: Jack Nicklaus It was Nicklaus, arguably golf's all-time best, who set golf's gold standard, winning 18 major championships -- three British Opens, four U.S. Opens, five PGA Championships and an unparalleled six Masters -- as a professional, seven more than Walter Hagen.