A STEP ABOVE
How Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler have separated themselves from the pack
https://main--pgatour-com--hlxsites.hlx.page/media_1c2d9325237c29ee5e1aff113d4b934c7d11c594f.mp4
https://main--pgatour-com--hlxsites.hlx.page/media_1b6752a790995ae78793afd1e35d5b6a2829d72bb.mp4
They have crossed paths in international competition and shared some of the game’s biggest stages. It is a rivalry that has pushed each player to a higher level.
And now, as the FedExCup Playoffs begin, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler have separated themselves from the pack. They’re both trying to add the FedExCup to resumes already overflowing with incredible accomplishments.
I’ve been extremely disciplined my whole career, but right now I’m seeing the dividends of a lot of the hard work over the years. … Just keep doing the small things and keep enjoying it, having fun.
Jon Rahm
Rahm and Scheffler have been linked since their Singles match in the 2021 Ryder Cup. Rahm was the No. 1 player in the world, while Scheffler had yet to win on the PGA TOUR.
But Scheffler birdied the first four holes and won, 4 and 3. It was a victory that set the stage for his Player of the Year season in 2022. “You feel what it’s like in the heat of battle,” Scheffler said of the match. “You know exactly how it feels on the biggest stage.”
https://main--pgatour-com--hlxsites.hlx.page/media_195f18542ab30cef926a7b97be7d6d4bcc48adabb.mp4
https://main--pgatour-com--hlxsites.hlx.page/media_1b93b8e1dc35a503056942fb831aa3658981b2b66.mp4
Now their success in 2023 has led to an unprecedented race for the FedExCup. This is the first time since the current points structure debuted in 2009 that two players have surpassed 3,000 points in the same Regular Season.
Never before have Nos. 1 and 2 in the FedExCup started the Playoffs with such a large lead over the third-ranked player, either. But the pair’s closest pursuer also is the most successful player in the FedExCup’s history.
https://main--pgatour-com--hlxsites.hlx.page/media_14f2658d9dde5e4658670f03a2bfd40fad839bf04.mp4
https://main--pgatour-com--hlxsites.hlx.page/media_104c89e9392bbc2c49fba5a3f43cbf4a27513bea9.mp4
Rory McIlroy is the only man to win the FedExCup three times. He won his third last year, overcoming a six-shot deficit to Scottie Scheffler in the final round of the season.
Rahm, Scheffler and McIlroy are accustomed to sitting atop the golf world. They’re also the top three in the Official World Golf Ranking and the only players to reach No. 1 in the world over the past two years.
https://main--pgatour-com--hlxsites.hlx.page/media_173607e517687859dc3e18db5eae56793bf261f47.mp4
https://main--pgatour-com--hlxsites.hlx.page/media_18cda78aedaa11e094f4fa6d3373905f3499b3a09.mp4
Rahm won his first two PGA TOUR starts of 2023, shooting a combined 54 under par at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. The Genesis Invitational was his fifth win in his last eight starts on the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour.
He sat atop both the FedExCup and world ranking after his win at Riviera. It was a dominant run that drew comparisons to Tiger Woods, the host of the Genesis.
At the end of the day, I tee it up every week full of confidence that I can win, no matter how I’m feeling.
Jon Rahm
https://main--pgatour-com--hlxsites.hlx.page/media_1075b6f4f90b5fb3c743bee7c06c3ee287719335d.mp4
https://main--pgatour-com--hlxsites.hlx.page/media_110d47e10418c421070e29424911a1d9ea8aa1b3e.mp4
Rahm and Scheffler went toe-to-toe at TPC Scottsdale, just miles from Rahm’s alma mater. They were separated by just a shot with 11 holes remaining, but Scheffler was too tough down the stretch.
With an eagle at 13, a clutch par at 16 and a birdie at 17, Scheffler finished two ahead of Nick Taylor and beat Rahm by five. It was Scheffler’s second straight win at the WM Phoenix Open.
That kind of competition is really good and healthy for our game. We’re definitely not making each other worse, that’s for sure.
Scottie Scheffler
https://main--pgatour-com--hlxsites.hlx.page/media_1c139ec07f66bd2bb8e14b3898ddba3db669ce75b.mp4
https://main--pgatour-com--hlxsites.hlx.page/media_1836a69a35ac7e06dd778d29f71e47c86821ed80f.mp4
Scheffler went on to win THE PLAYERS by five, the largest winning margin at TPC Sawgrass in nearly two decades. It was his sixth win in his past 27 PGA TOUR starts, a run that also included his victory at the 2022 Masters.
Scheffler joined Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as the only players to hold THE PLAYERS and Masters titles simultaneously.
Scottie has a great ability to post a really good score. There’s a lot of times where maybe it doesn’t look the prettiest but end the round and, oh, (he shot) 67. It’s pretty remarkable.
Rahm on Scheffler
https://main--pgatour-com--hlxsites.hlx.page/media_1b78283eaf527d0c5fc0d046af55642ab9237aac0.mp4
https://main--pgatour-com--hlxsites.hlx.page/media_173a2f654182338ca81cd6bca5baebd76c593f61d.mp4
Rahm has finished in the top five in nearly half his starts this season (8 of 17). His four wins tie McIlroy for the most in a season by a European in the past 40 years.
Rahm continues to be one of the game’s best drivers and improved wedge play has been a key to his success this season. He ranks a career-best third in Strokes Gained: Approach this season.
He plays golf, I would say, with a lot of authority. He usually really knows exactly what he's doing. You very rarely see Jon hit a shot that he's not committed to.
Scheffler on Rahm
https://main--pgatour-com--hlxsites.hlx.page/media_1965231a80cbecbc783c822bbc1ed9f25b38550c0.mp4
https://main--pgatour-com--hlxsites.hlx.page/media_1a94ef4061d17e8293ecd27b2733576338dd16ddf.mp4
WRITER: Sean Martin
SENIOR PRODUCER: Alistair Cameron
CREATIVE DIRECTION: Craig Hill
VIDEO EDITORS: Jason Boddy, Jack Morel
PHOTO EDITOR: Keyur Khamar
PHOTOGRAPHY: Getty Images, PGA TOUR
PROJECT MANAGEMENT: Travis Smyth
PRODUCT MANAGEMENT: Brian Van Alstine