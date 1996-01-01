Born nearly a half-century apart, raised on opposite ends of the country, and products of different cultural backgrounds, Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods shared a common thread – their love of golf and brilliance at it – that made them a perfect pair.

Their friendship began in 1991 and reached a zenith a decade ago after Tiger captured his eighth Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Tiger celebrated by sharing a deep and robust laugh with the host, clutching the trophy but holding his friendship with Arnold even tighter.