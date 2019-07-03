Wednesday, August 21, 2019
One and Done
One & Done: TOUR Championship
Because the TOUR Championship does not award FedExCup points, PGA TOUR Fantasy One & Done will assign values based on the points distribution of the first two Playoffs events. So, the winner will be credited with 2,000 points, the runner-up gets 1,200, and so on.read more
Wednesday, August 14, 2019
One and Done
One & Done: BMW Championship
Whether you use FedExCup points or earnings to measure performance, the last two tournaments of the 2018-19 season must be approached as one decision.read more
Wednesday, August 07, 2019
One and Done
One & Done: THE NORTHERN TRUST
While predictable, it's still fascinating how perspective over time shapes opinion.read more
Wednesday, July 31, 2019
One and Done
One & Done: Wyndham Championship
If all weeks were like this one, we wouldn't bother to play.read more
Wednesday, July 24, 2019
One and Done
One & Done: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
"Well, that didn't go according to plan." ~Fantasy Gamer's Lamentread more
Tuesday, July 23, 2019
One and Done
One & Done: Barracuda Championship
If you play the full season, you're accustomed to doubleheaders, but no one is immune to forgetting to submit two picks, especially this deep into 2018-19. As long as you remember to scroll on the gaming platform, this should be a no-brainer.read more
Wednesday, July 17, 2019
One and Done
One & Done: The Open Championship
The first order of business for The Open Championship isn't a matter of who, it's a matter of when.read more
One and Done
One & Done: Barbasol Championship
If you've followed the PGA TOUR for a few years, every year at this time, there's a handful of golfers for whom it appears strange to see them outside the top 125 in the FedExCup standings. Then, as if on cue, a few go to work and climb comfortably inside the bubble. One or two even have our atte...read more
Wednesday, July 10, 2019
One and Done
One & Done: John Deere Classic
Expecting a career regression in an individual sport is commonplace, but it's harder to let go when it concerns one golfer who has flourished time and again at a specific tournament.read more
Wednesday, July 03, 2019
One and Done
One & Done: 3M Open
If we're being honest with each other, even though Nate Lashley was the last golfer in the field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he wasn't the 156th man. There were open qualifiers, sponsor exemptions and those with fully exempt status who weren't playing as well upon arrival, so if my Power Rank...read more