Wednesday, August 21, 2019

One & Done: TOUR Championship

One and Done

One & Done: TOUR Championship

Because the TOUR Championship does not award FedExCup points, PGA TOUR Fantasy One & Done will assign values based on the points distribution of the first two Playoffs events. So, the winner will be credited with 2,000 points, the runner-up gets 1,200, and so on.

read more

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

One & Done: BMW Championship

One and Done

One & Done: BMW Championship

Whether you use FedExCup points or earnings to measure performance, the last two tournaments of the 2018-19 season must be approached as one decision.

read more

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

One & Done: THE NORTHERN TRUST

One and Done

One & Done: THE NORTHERN TRUST

While predictable, it's still fascinating how perspective over time shapes opinion.

read more

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

One & Done: Wyndham Championship

One and Done

One & Done: Wyndham Championship

If all weeks were like this one, we wouldn't bother to play.

read more

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

One & Done: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

One and Done

One & Done: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

"Well, that didn't go according to plan." ~Fantasy Gamer's Lament

read more

Tuesday, July 23, 2019

One & Done: Barracuda Championship

One and Done

One & Done: Barracuda Championship

If you play the full season, you're accustomed to doubleheaders, but no one is immune to forgetting to submit two picks, especially this deep into 2018-19. As long as you remember to scroll on the gaming platform, this should be a no-brainer.

read more

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

One & Done: The Open Championship

One and Done

One & Done: The Open Championship

The first order of business for The Open Championship isn't a matter of who, it's a matter of when.

read more
One & Done: Barbasol Championship

One and Done

One & Done: Barbasol Championship

If you've followed the PGA TOUR for a few years, every year at this time, there's a handful of golfers for whom it appears strange to see them outside the top 125 in the FedExCup standings. Then, as if on cue, a few go to work and climb comfortably inside the bubble. One or two even have our atte...

read more

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

One & Done: John Deere Classic

One and Done

One & Done: John Deere Classic

Expecting a career regression in an individual sport is commonplace, but it's harder to let go when it concerns one golfer who has flourished time and again at a specific tournament.

read more

Wednesday, July 03, 2019

One & Done: 3M Open

One and Done

One & Done: 3M Open

If we're being honest with each other, even though Nate Lashley was the last golfer in the field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he wasn't the 156th man. There were open qualifiers, sponsor exemptions and those with fully exempt status who weren't playing as well upon arrival, so if my Power Rank...

read more
