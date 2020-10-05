For example, let’s say Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas were playing against each other in a final-round matchup and both were priced evenly at -110. While the +1000 in the McIlroy example was how much you win with a $100 bet, a minus price (like -110) indicates how much you have to wager to win $100. So if you like Spieth and your friend likes Thomas, you can each wager $11 to win $10 at a -110 price, meaning $22 in total bets. One of you will win and collect $21 – your original $11 plus the $10 win – while the house keeps the extra dollar. That’s considered the “juice” and part of the fee a sportsbook charges for creating a market and taking wagers.