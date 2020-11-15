Numbers to Know: Masters Tournament

4. MAJOR FORCE: Johnson has been on an incredible run. We're always obsessed with the flashy new thing in this game, whether it be Bryson's bulk or 20-somethings like Collin Morikawa and Matthew Wolff. But great careers are unveiled over decades, and Johnson is a reminder of that. Johnson, 36, is the undisputed best player in the game right now. He's the reigning FedExCup champion and current World No. 1. He's finished first or second in all but one of his last seven events, a stretch that dates back to the PGA Championship. His worst finish in those seven starts? A T6 finish in the U.S. Open.

It started with his runner-up finish at the PGA Championship, where he held the 54-hole lead and shot a final-round 68 but finished two back of Morikawa's incredible 64. Then Johnson put together a record-setting, 11-shot win at THE NORTHERN TRUST. He was runner-up a week later at the BMW Championship after Jon Rahm's incredible playoff putt, but bounced back to win the TOUR Championship and his first FedExCup. Johnson finished sixth in the U.S. Open and then, in his first start after his COVID diagnosis, finished runner-up in the Vivint Houston Open despite a rusty 2-over 72 in the first round.

Johnson finished 1st, 2nd and 6th in this year's three majors. So it should be no surprise that he had the lowest cumulative score in the majors among players who made the cut in all three.