NUMBERS TO KNOW
Numbers to Know: Masters Tournament
The statistics behind DJ's record-setting win at Augusta National
November 15, 2020
By Sean Martin, PGATOUR.COM
- Dustin Johnson's winning score of 20-under 268 broke the tournament scoring record. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
This Masters started under unprecedented circumstances. It ended that way, as well, as Dustin Johnson turned in one of the greatest performance in the storied history of Augusta National. Here's the Numbers to Know from Johnson's second major triumph.
1. TWENTY-TWENTY: Johnson's winning score of 20-under 268 broke the tournament scoring record by two shots. It also tied the lowest score, in relation to par, in major championship history. This was just the 10th major won with a winning score of 18 under or lower. Tiger Woods owns five of them.
LOWEST SCORES IN MAJOR CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY Name Major Score (relation to par) Dustin Johnson 2020 Masters -20 Henrik Stenson 2016 Open Championship -20 Jason Day 2015 PGA Championship -20 Tiger Woods 2000 Open Championship -19 Jordan Spieth 2015 Masters -18 Tiger Woods 2006 PGA Championship -18 Tiger Woods 2006 Open Championship -18 Tiger Woods 2000 PGA Championship -18* Tiger Woods 1997 Masters -18 Nick Faldo 1990 Open Championship -18 * - beat Bob May in playoff.
2. POWER AND GRACE: Oakmont is a brute. It is known as one of the toughest tests in all of golf. Augusta National is one of the game's most artistic venues. The list of players who have won majors on both courses is a stout one. Dustin Johnson joined that list with his win at this year's Masters. His first major title came in the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont. He shot 4-under 276 to win that event by three shots. That ties the lowest 72-hole score ever shot in a major at Oakmont.
WINNERS AT OAKMONT AT AUGUSTA NATIONAL Name Win(s) at Augusta National Win at Oakmont Dustin Johnson 2020 Masters 2016 U.S. Open Jack Nicklaus 1963, '65, '66, '72, '75, '86 Masters 1962 U.S. Open Ben Hogan 1951, '53 Masters 1953 U.S. Open Sam Snead 1949, '52 '54 Masters 1951 PGA Championship Gene Sarazen 1935 Masters 1922 PGA Championship Angel Cabrera 2009 Masters 2007 U.S. Open
3. IN CONTROL: Johnson started Sunday with a four-shot lead but his advantage was in peril after bogeys on the fourth and fifth holes. Those were his last bogeys of the tournament. He birdied the sixth hole, added another one at 8 and put the tournament away with three straight birdies on Nos. 13-15. Johnson made just four bogeys this week (he also bogeyed Nos. 14 and 15 in the second round). His four bogeys were the fewest ever made by a Masters champion.
FEWEST BOGEYS IN MASTERS WIN Name Bogeys Year Dustin Johnson 4 2020 Trevor Immelman 5 2008 Phil Mickelson 5 2004 Ben Crenshaw 5 1995 Jack Nicklaus 5 1965 Jimmy Demaret 5 1940
It's hard to make bogeys when you're not missing greens. Johnson hit 60 of the 72 greens in regulation this week. That's tied for the most in Masters history (since they started maintaining hole-by-hole stats in 1983). Tiger Woods also hit 60 greens in his 2001 victory, which completed the Tiger Slam, and Nolan Henke hit 60 en route to his T6 finish in 1992.
MOST GREENS HIT BY MASTERS WINNER Name Year Greens hit Dustin Johnson 2020 60 of 72 Tiger Woods 2001 60 Tiger Woods 2019 58 Vijay Singh 2000 58 Jack Nicklaus 1986 56 Note: since 1983.
4. MAJOR FORCE: Johnson has been on an incredible run. We're always obsessed with the flashy new thing in this game, whether it be Bryson's bulk or 20-somethings like Collin Morikawa and Matthew Wolff. But great careers are unveiled over decades, and Johnson is a reminder of that. Johnson, 36, is the undisputed best player in the game right now. He's the reigning FedExCup champion and current World No. 1. He's finished first or second in all but one of his last seven events, a stretch that dates back to the PGA Championship. His worst finish in those seven starts? A T6 finish in the U.S. Open.
It started with his runner-up finish at the PGA Championship, where he held the 54-hole lead and shot a final-round 68 but finished two back of Morikawa's incredible 64. Then Johnson put together a record-setting, 11-shot win at THE NORTHERN TRUST. He was runner-up a week later at the BMW Championship after Jon Rahm's incredible playoff putt, but bounced back to win the TOUR Championship and his first FedExCup. Johnson finished sixth in the U.S. Open and then, in his first start after his COVID diagnosis, finished runner-up in the Vivint Houston Open despite a rusty 2-over 72 in the first round.
Johnson finished 1st, 2nd and 6th in this year's three majors. So it should be no surprise that he had the lowest cumulative score in the majors among players who made the cut in all three.
LOWEST SCORE IN RELATION TO PAR AT THIS YEAR'S MAJORS Name Score Dustin Johnson -26 Bryson DeChambeau -18 Xander Schauffele -11 Patrick Reed -9 Justin Thomas -7 Rory McIlroy -7 Jon Rahm -7 Note: among players who made the cut in all 3 majors.
5. RECORD-SETTING RUNNERS-UP: Sungjae Im and Cameron Smith finished five shots behind Johnson, but they set records of their own. Their 15-under 273 are the lowest scores ever shot by a player who didn't win the Masters. Smith, who shot 67-68-69-69, became the first player to shoot four rounds in the 60s in a single Masters.
Im became the third-youngest player to finish in the top 5 in the Masters. Only Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth were younger. Im also broke the record for lowest score by a Masters first-timer. Jason Day held the previous record with his 12-under 276 in 2011.
