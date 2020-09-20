-
NUMBERS TO KNOW
Numbers to Know: U.S. Open
A closer look at Bryson DeChambeau's unprecedented U.S. Open win
September 20, 2020
By Sean Martin, PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Bryson DeChambeau runs away with win at U.S. Open
Welcome to Numbers to Know, where we’ll take a closer look at Bryson DeChambeau’s U.S. Open victory. Here’s the key stats to remember from a groundbreaking week.
1. UNPRECEDENTED: Is DeChambeau ushering in a new era of golf? That is up for debate, but there’s no debating that he won the U.S. Open in a manner that’s never been done before.
He had the highest driving-distance average, and the lowest driving-accuracy percentage, ever recorded by a U.S. Open champion (since hole-by-hole data became available starting in 1983).
DeChambeau, who finished seventh in driving distance at Winged Foot, is the fifth consecutive U.S. Open champion to finish in the top seven in driving distance.
LONGEST DRIVING-DISTANCE AVERAGE BY A U.S. OPEN WINNER* Year Name Driving-distance average 2020 Bryson DeChambeau 325.6 yards 2017 Brooks Koepka 322.0 yards 2008 Tiger Woods 320.1 yards 2018 Brooks Koepka 318.3 yards 2016 Dustin Johnson 317.3 yards * -- Since hole-by-hole data became available in 1983.
DeChambeau is just the second U.S. Open winner since 1983 to hit less than half his fairways. Angel Cabrera also did it in 2007.
FEWEST FAIRWAYS HIT AMONG U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONS* Year Name Driving accuracy 2020 Bryson DeChambeau 41.1% (23/56) 2007 Angel Cabrera 48.2% (27/56) 2008 Tiger Woods 53.6% (30/56) 2012 Webb Simpson 55.4% (31/56) 1987 Scott Simpson 55.4% (31/56) * -- Since hole-by-hole data became available in 1983.
2. LONG BALL: Let's not oversimplify things. You need to be highly-skilled in several facets of the game to win any golf tournament, let alone a major. That's especially true when the USGA sets up one of the game's classic courses in its traditionally tough manner. But having high clubhead speed is a major advantage in these instances, and we've seen it in the past five U.S. Opens. Four of the last five U.S. Open winners ranked in the top 10 in driving distance in the season that they won. Even if they miss more fairways, hitting it farther allows a player to have shorter clubs from the rough and their high clubhead speed helps them power it out of the thick stuff.
WHERE U.S. OPEN WINNERS RANKED IN DRIVING DISTANCE IN THE SEASON OF THEIR WIN Year Name Driving distance 2020 Bryson DeChambeau 1st* 2019 Gary Woodland 13th 2018 Brooks Koepka 8th 2017 Brooks Koepka 7th 2016 Dustin Johnson 2nd Average 6.2 * -- 2020 season
3. THE EAGLE HAS LANDED: DeChambeau's incredible distance came in especially handy at the par-5 ninth hole. He eagled it twice, in the second and fourth rounds. He hit pa short-iron both times. On Friday, he hit a pitching wedge from 179 yards to 6 feet. He had just 182 yards to the hole Sunday and hit that shot to 40 feet.
He's the first U.S. Open champion since Tiger Woods in 2008 to make multiple eagles. Woods and DeChambeau are the only U.S. Open winners since 1983 to make multiple eagles.
DeChambeau was the only player this week to make more than one eagle.
MOST EAGLES IN U.S. OPEN VICTORY* Year Name Eagles 2008 Tiger Woods 3 2020 Bryson DeChambeau 2 Six players 1 * -- Since hole-by-hole data became available in 1983.
4. LINE OF DEMARCATION: DeChambeau's transformation has received major validation. His win at the U.S. Open was preceded by a fourth-place finish at the PGA Championship. He'd never had a top-10 in a major before this year.
BRYSON'S IMPROVED PLAY AT MAJORS Category First 14 majors Last 2 majors Top-5s 0 2 Top-10s 0 2 Best finish T15, 2016 U.S. Open Won, 2020 U.S. Open Missed cuts 6 (43%) 0 Scoring average 72.5 68.0 Rounds in 60s 4 (9.1%) 6 (75%)
5. X MARKS THE SPOT: Xander Schauffele finished fifth at the U.S. Open. It was another high finish in one of the four Grand Slam events. He's finished in the top 10 in seven of his 13 career major starts. That includes five top-5 finishes. It's the second-most top-fives in majors since 2017, trailing only Brooks Koepka. All Schauffele needs now is a win.
Dustin Johnson (T6), Rory McIlroy (T8) and Tony Finau (T8) all finished in the top 10 at Winged Foot, as well, continuing their strong play at the majors.
MOST TOP-10s IN MAJORS SINCE 2017 Player Top-10s Brooks Koepka 8 Xander Schauffele 7 Rory McIlroy 7 Tony Finau 7 Dustin Johnson 6
