NUMBERS TO KNOW
Numbers to Know: BMW Championship
August 31, 2020
By Sean Martin, PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jon Rahm’s 66-foot birdie putt to win playoff at BMW Championship
Welcome to Numbers to Know, where we'll take a closer statistical look at Jon Rahm's thrilling playoff victory in the BMW Championship. Without further adieu, let's get into the numbers.
1. FROM WAY DOWNTOWN: Rahm holed a 66-foot putt to beat Johnson on the first hole of their sudden-death playoff. Dustin Johnson forced the playoff by holing a 43-footer of his own on the final hole of regulation.
How improbable was this incredible finish? Let's put it this way. While ShotLink doesn't track playoff data, we do know that the longest putt holed by a winner on 18 in the final round is Padraig Harrington's 65-foot, 9-inch eagle putt at the 2005 The Barclays. Rahm's putt was longer, which means it's likely the longest putt made by a winner on the final hole of a tournament since ShotLink started measuring strokes in 2003.
If Johnson had won, his putt on the 72nd hole would have been the second-longest holed on 18 by a player who went on to win in a playoff in the ShotLink era (since 2003). Matt Jones holed one from 46 feet at the 2014 Shell Houston Open.
In the last decade, PGA TOUR players have holed just 1.7% of putts from 60-70 feet. They've made just 424 of 24,749 attempts.
2. SEVENTY-FIVE ON IT: Rahm's 75 matches the highest first-round score by a winner on the PGA TOUR in the last 30 years. Rahm made six bogeys and just one birdie in the first round.
HIGHEST FIRST-ROUND SCORE BY WINNER SINCE 1990 Name Event 1st-rd score Winning score Jon Rahm 2020 BMW Championship 75 75-71-66-64 Brooks Koepka 2018 U.S. Open 75 75-66-72-68 Mark Calcavecchia 2007 Valspar Championship 75 75-67-62-70 Jeff Sluman 1997 Tucson Chrysler Classic 75 75-68-65-67 Mark O'Meara 1996 Wyndham Championship 75 75-68-62-69 Phil Mickelson 1993 Farmers Insurance Open 75 75-69-69-65
3. WORKIN' ON THE WEEKEND: Rahm shot 75-71 and was T39 at the halfway point. An incredible weekend was enough for him to take home the victory, though.
He shot 66-64 in the final two rounds. His 130 weekend total was the best in the field by five strokes. He shot the day's low round on both Saturday and Sunday.
LOWEST 36-HOLE POSITION FOR WINNER SINCE 2015 Name Event 36-hole position Brandt Snedeker 2016 Farmers Insurance Open 57th Smylie Kaufman 2015 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 48th Chris Stroud 2017 Barracuda Championship 45th Jon Rahm 2020 BMW Championship 39th
