NUMBERS TO KNOW
Numbers to Know: THE NORTHERN TRUST
A closer look at Dustin Johnson's dominant performance
August 24, 2020
By Sean Martin, PGATOUR.COM
Extended Highlights
Dustin Johnson’s Round 4 highlights from THE NORTHERN TRUST
Welcome to Numbers to Know, where we’ll take a closer look at Dustin Johnson’s eye-popping win at THE NORTHERN TRUST. Without further adieu, let’s get to the numbers.
1. LOW, LOW, LOW: Johnson tied or set all sorts of scoring records. He’s the first player in PGA TOUR history to reach 30 under par at a course other than Kapalua, and his 72-hole total of 254 is the second-lowest in PGA TOUR history. Here’s where Johnson’s performance ranks in the history book.
Johnson also shot 60-64-63 in the final three rounds to set the TOUR record for lowest score in three consecutive rounds.
PGA TOUR SCORING RECORDS Low score in 72-hole event Name Event Score Justin Thomas 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii 253 Dustin Johnson 2020 THE NORTHERN TRUST 254 Tommy Armour III 2003 Valero Texas Open 254 Low score (in relation to par) in 72-hole event Name Event Score Ernie Els 2003 Sentry Tournament of Champions -31 Dustin Johnson 2020 THE NORTHERN TRUST -30 Jordan Spieth 2016 Sentry Tournament of Champions -30 Lowest score in three consecutive rounds Name Event Score Dustin Johnson 2020 THE NORTHERN TRUST 187 Justin Thomas 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii 188 Steve Stricker 2010 John Deere Classic 188
2. ON THE MARGINS: Johnson’s 11-shot victory was the largest on TOUR since 2006. There have been seven wins by 11 or more strokes in the last 25 years. Four of them belong to Tiger Woods. Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Steve Jones each have one apiece.
WINS BY 11+ ON PGA TOUR IN LAST 25 YEARS Event Player Score Margin 2000 U.S. Open Tiger Woods 272 (-12) 15 2006 BellSouth Classic Phil Mickelson 260 (-28) 13 1997 Masters Tiger Woods 270 (-18) 12 2020 THE NORTHERN TRUST Dustin Johnson 254 (-30) 11 2003 Arnold Palmer Invitational Tiger Woods 269 (-19) 11 2000 WGC-NEC Invitational Tiger Woods 259 (-21) 11 1997 Phoenix Open Steve Jones 258 (-26) 11
3. PLAYOFFS PERFORMER: Johnson took over the top spot in the FedExCup standings with his win at THE NORTHERN TRUST. He’s done everything in the Playoffs but win the whole thing. His best chance came in 2016, when he started the final round of the TOUR Championship with a share of the 54-hole lead. He shot a final-round 73 but still could have won the FedExCup if Rory McIlroy didn’t prevail in the playoff. Johnson now has the most wins, top-5s and top-10s in FedExCup Playoffs history.
FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS RECORDS Most wins in Playoffs history Name Wins Dustin Johnson 5 Rory McIlroy 5 Tiger Woods 4 Most top-5s in Playoffs history Name Top-5s Dustin Johnson 11 Tiger Woods 10 Justin Rose 10 Paul Casey 10 Jason Day 10 Most top-10s in Playoffs history Name Top-10s Dustin Johnson 19 Adam Scott 18 Justin Rose 16 Jim Furyk 16
4. BY THE DOZEN: Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are the only two-time winners of the FedECup but a case can be made that Dustin Johnson has been the most consistent performer in the Playoffs era.
Besides the above statistics, Johnson also has the longest active streak of seasons in which he qualified for the TOUR Championship. This will be the 12th consecutive time he has qualified for East Lake. That's the longest active streak by a wide margin.
MOST CONSECUTIVE YEARS QUALIFYING FOR TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP* Name Years Current FedExCup Ranking Dustin Johnson 11 1 Hideki Matsuyama 6 18 Patrick Reed 6 10 Paul Casey 5 64 Justin Thomas 4 2 Gary Woodland 4 39 * - active streaks
5. CAN'T MISS: Johnson hit 65 greens at TPC Boston. That was seven more than anyone else last week. He hit all 18 greens in regulation in the final round, making him the first winner to hit every green in the final round since Corey Pavin in 2006.
Johnson hit 90.3% of the greens, the second-highest percentage of greens hit by a winner since 2000.
MOST GREENS HIT BY WINNERS (since 2000) Winners who hit all 18 greens in final round Name Event Dustin Johnson 2020 THE NORTHERN TRUST Corey Pavin 2006 Greater Milwaukee Open Phil Tataurangi 2002 Invensys Classic at Las Vegas Highest GIR % by winner Name Event GIR% Aaron Wise 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson 91.7% (66/72) Dustin Johnson 2020 THE NORTHERN TRUST 90.3% (65/72) Tiger Woods 2006 WGC-American Express 90.3% (65/72) Ernie Els 2003 Sentry Tournament of Champions 90.3% (65/72) Duffy Waldorf 2000 Walt Disney World Golf Classic 90.3% (65/72) * - since 2000
