NUMBERS TO KNOW
Numbers to Know: Wyndham Championship
A closer look at Jim Herman's record-setting weekend and his incredible eagles
August 17, 2020
By Sean Martin, PGATOUR.COM
Jim Herman’s Round 4 highlights from Wyndham
Welcome to this week’s edition of Numbers to Know, where we will take a closer at Jim Herman’s victory at the Wyndham Championship. It was Herman’s third PGA TOUR victory, moving him closer to pitcher Sandy Koufax on the list of all-time great athletic alumni from the University of Cincinnati. Let’s get started.
1. FAST AND FURIOUS: Herman shot 61-63 on the weekend, tying the PGA TOUR record for lowest final 36 holes by a winner. Stuart Appleby also shot 65-59 in the final two rounds of his victory at the 2010 The Greenbrier Classic.
Herman had the lowest weekend score at the Wyndham by two shots. Zach Johnson, who shot 126 in the final two rounds, was the only player within three shots of Herman over the final two rounds at Sedgefield.
Herman missed just two fairways and four greens over the final two rounds. He led the field in greens hit (63 of 72) and was fourth in driving accuracy (46 of 56).
LOW WEEKEND SCORES at 2020 WYNDHAM Name Final 36 Finish Jim Herman 124 (61-63) 1st Zach Johnson 126 (61-65) T7 Russell Henley 128 (63-65) T9 Kevin Kisner 129 (65-64) T3 Denny McCarthy 129 (66-63) T9
2. EAGLE HAS LANDED: Herman led the field with three eagles last week. That included a 131-yard hole-out on the par-4 ninth Thursday and two putts made on the par-5 fifth hole: a 25-footer in the second round and a 59-footer Sunday.
Herman has two of the four longest holed shots for eagle by a winner this season, including the longest holed shot for eagle by a winner on a par-4 and par-5 this season.
LONGEST SHOTS HOLED FOR EAGLE BY WINNERS THIS SEASON Name Event (Round) Hole (Par) Distance Webb Simpson W.M. Phoenix Open (3) 12 (3) 196 yards Jim Herman Wyndham Championship (1) 9 (4) 131 yards Tyler Duncan The RSM Classic (2) 8 (4) 106 yards Jim Herman Wyndham Championship (4) 5 (5) 59 feet Webb Simpson RBC Heritage (1) 5 (5) 53 feet Note: In ShotLink-measured rounds.
3. MAKING THE MOST OF IT: Herman has two top-25 finishes in the past two seasons. They’re both victories. Talk about making the most of your opportunities.
He has missed two-thirds of his cuts over that span, including 11 of 18 this season entering the Wyndham Championship. In the past 10 years, only two players have had multiple seasons where they won while also missing more than half their cuts.
Herman is one, performing the feat in each of the past two seasons. Scott Stallings is the other. He did it three times, winning in 2011, 2012 and 2014 while also missing more than half his cuts in each of those campaigns.
HERMAN'S LAST TWO SEASONS Starts 40 Top-25s 2 Wins 2 MCs 27 (67.5%)
4. TEN TO ONE: Here’s more proof that Herman makes the most of the times he is in contention.
Herman has 10 top-10s in 195 PGA TOUR starts. Of course, three of them are victories. Since 1983, only one player with at least three PGA TOUR wins and 100 starts has a higher percentage of his top-10s that are wins. His name is Tiger Woods.
The below chart shows players who didn’t contend often but were able to win when they did. And it also is another example of Tiger Woods’ incredible career.
HIGHEST % OF TOP-10s THAT WERE WINS Name Wins (Top-10s) Percentage Tiger Woods 82 (199) 41.2% Steven Bowditch 2 (6) 33.3% Todd Hamilton 2 (6) 33.3% Jim Herman 3 (10) 30.0% Ted Potter Jr. 2 (7) 28.6% Notah Begay III 4 (14) 28.6% Min. two wins and 100 starts
5. MAKING A MOVE: The Wyndham Championship has been the PGA TOUR’s regular-season finale since the FedExCup began in 2007. Herman entered last week ranked 192nd in the FedExCup, making him the lowest-ranked player to win the Wyndham in the FedExCup era.
LOWEST-RANKED WYNDHAM WINNERS IN FEDEXCUP ERA Year Name FEC entering Wyndham 2020 Jim Herman 192nd 2015 Davis Love III 186th 2010 Arjun Atwal 171st 2014 Camilo Villegas 105th 2012 Sergio Garcia 102nd
