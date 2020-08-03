-
NUMBERS TO KNOW
Numbers to Know: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 03, 2020
By Sean Martin, PGATOUR.COM
Welcome to Numbers to Know, where we’ll take a look a closer look at Justin Thomas’ victory in the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. This was Thomas’ 13th career victory and second World Golf Championships title.
1. BETTER BY THE DOZEN: Twelve of Thomas’ 13 wins have come in the past four seasons. No one else is close to him in that span.
MOST WINS SINCE START OF 2016-17 SEASON Name Wins Justin Thomas 12 Dustin Johnson 9 Brooks Koepka 6 Bryson DeChambeau 6 Rory McIlroy 5
2. COMEBACK TRAIL: Thomas started the final round in fifth place, four shots behind 54-hole leader Brendon Todd.
Thomas shot 65 on Sunday, the second-lowest round of the day, to win by three shots. It was the biggest comeback of his career. He's held the 54-hole lead in eight of his wins, and this was just the second time he's won when trailing by more than two shots entering the final round.
The four-shot deficit he overcame Sunday matched the largest of his career. He started the final round in fifth place, his lowest leaderboard position entering the final round of any of his wins.
“It was a hard-fought day, but it meant a lot … how we did it, being four behind to start the day,” Thomas said. “I haven't exactly played well coming from behind in the past and I feel like I learned a lot from that.”
THOMAS' WINS WHEN TRAILING AFTER 54 HOLES Event 54-hole position Strokes back after 54 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude 5th 4 shots 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions 2nd 1 shot 2018 The Honda Classic T2 1 shot 2017 PGA Championship T4 2 shots 2016 CIMB Classic T2 4 shots
3. HAT TRICK: This was Thomas’ third win of the season. He’s now collected three or more wins in three of the past four seasons (2017, 2018, 2020).
Since 1983, only Tiger Woods has had more seasons with three-plus wins before turning 28.
Thomas’ three seasons of three-plus wins also are the fourth-most since 1990. The only players with more? Woods (13), Phil Mickelson (5) and Vijay Singh (4). And Thomas is only 27 years old, with plenty of time to add more.
MOST SEASONS WITH 3+ WINS BEFORE TURNING 28 (since 1983) Name Seasons w/ 3+ wins Tiger Woods 6 Justin Thomas 3 David Duval 3 Jason Day 2 Jordan Spieth 2 Rory McIlroy 2
4. SOLID APPROACH: Brooks Koepka may have fallen short Sunday, but he showed promising signs as he goes for the three-peat at the PGA Championship. Koepka led the St. Jude field in greens hit and Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green. This was the third time in Koepka’s career that he led the field in Strokes Gained: Approach. The other two times were majors. This was Koepka’ best performance in Strokes Gained: Approach since his win in last year’s PGA Championship.
BROOKS' BEST SG: APPROACH Event SG: Approach 2019 PGA Championship +9.53 2018 U.S. Open +8.86 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude +8.44 2019 U.S. Open +8.02
5. ON A ROLL: Matthew Fitzpatrick and Bryson DeChambeau finished 1-2 in Strokes Gained: Putting, which should be no surprise. They’ve been among the TOUR’s top putters since the season resumed.
Fitzpatrick finished sixth at TPC Southwind, his second consecutive top-10. He’s finished T32 or better in five of his last six starts. He’s also finished in the top five in Strokes Gained: Putting four times since the season resumed.
DeChambeau, on the other hand, finished T30 at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude. This came on the heels of a missed cut at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, which ended his streak of seven consecutive top-10s.
BEST SG: PUTTING SINCE SEASON RESUMED Name SG: Putting Rounds Matthew Fitzpatrick +1.56 22 Mackenzie Hughes +1.27 22 Bryson DeChambeau +1.13 22 Matt Kuchar +1.01 18 Maverick McNealy +0.82 16 Note: Minimum 15 rounds
