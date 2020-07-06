-
NUMBERS TO KNOW
Numbers to Know: Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 06, 2020
By Sean Martin, PGATOUR.COM
- Bryson DeChambeau hit 16 drives over 350 yards at Detroit Golf Club. (Leon Halip/Getty Images)
Welcome to this week’s edition of Numbers to Know, where we’ll take a closer look at Bryson DeChambeau’s victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. DeChambeau's radical transformation of his game, and body, finally led to a victory after several weeks in contention. Let’s take a closer look at how he did it.
1. DIGGING THE LONG BALL: You may have heard that DeChambeau is hitting it farther. Just how far? He led the field with an average of 350.6 yards per measured drive. That was 9.6 yards farther than the second-place finisher in that statistic, Cameron Champ.
DeChambeau hit 16 drives over 350 yards at Detroit Golf Club, an average of four per round. That was more than twice as many as the next two players on the list, Matthew Wolff (7) and Cameron Champ (6). Those are two players who aren’t exactly known for being short hitters.
DRIVES HIT 350+ AT ROCKET MORTGAGE Name Drives of 350+ Bryson DeChambeau 16 Matthew Wolff 7 Cameron Champ 6 Sam Burns 5
2. LONG AND SHORT OF IT: DeChambeau is the first player in the ShotLink era to win an event while leading the field in both Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and Strokes Gained: Putting.
He’s been outstanding with the clubs he hits the farthest and shortest. He’s gaining +1.113 strokes off the tee per round, trailing TOUR leader Cameron Champ by just 0.003. DeChambeau is 12th in Strokes Gained: Putting (+0.69).
Just nine players have averaged +1.0 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee per round over an entire season. DeChambeau is on pace to become the first player to gain at least 1 stroke off the tee and 0.5 strokes on the greens in the same season.
Players who have gained at least 1 stroke off the tee have averaged just +0.06 strokes gained on the greens in the same season. DeChambeau is on pace to gain the most strokes per round from the driver and putter in a season since ShotLink began in 2004.
Every player who gained at least 1.4 strokes per round with their driving and putting won multiple times in that season.
HIGHEST SG: OFF-THE-TEE PLUS SG: PUTTING IN A SEASON Year Name SG: OTT SG: Putting Combined Wins 2020 Bryson DeChambeau +1.11 +0.69 +1.80 1 2014 Rory McIlroy +1.37 +0.24 +1.64 3 2019 Rory McIlroy +1.20 +0.43 +1.63 3 2015 Bubba Watson +1.19 +0.21 +1.40 2 2016 Dustin Johnson +1.12 +0.28 +1.40 3
3. GAINING ON THEM: The Rocket Mortgage was the best Strokes Gained: Putting (+7.8) performance of DeChambeau's career. It wasn’t the top Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance of his career – it was his third-best – but it continued a recent trend.
The top four Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performances of his career have all come in his last six starts.
BRYSON'S BEST STROKES GAINED: OFF-THE-TEE PERFORMANCES Year Event SG: OTT 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge +7.32 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard +7.20 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic +6.67 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship +5.99 2017 Quicken Loans National +5.68
4. WHAT A TURKEY: DeChambeau and Wolff were separated by just a stroke after DeChambeau's bogey on the par-5 14th and Wolff's birdie on the par-3 15th. But DeChambeau sprinted away from his closest pursuer with birdies on the last three holes to win by three shots.
It was a measure of revenge for DeChambeau, who watched Wolff eagle the 72nd hole to beat him by one on the previous Fourth of July weekend.
DeChambeau is the first player since 2016 to birdie the final three holes to win a stroke-play event by three or fewer strokes.
LAST 5 PLAYERS WHO BIRDIED LAST 3 HOLES TO WIN BY 3 OR LESS Event Winner Margin 2020 Rocket Mortgage Bryson DeChambeau 3 2019 Barracuda Championship Collin Morikawa 3 points* 2016 Safeway Open Brendan Steele 1 2016 Charles Schwab Challenge Jordan Spieth 1 2016 RBC Canadian Open Jhonattan Vegas 1 * - Modified Stableford format
5. BREAKING BAD: Wolff started the final round with a three-shot lead, but shot 38 on the front nine to fall off the pace. He put some pressure on DeChambeau, though, with four birdies in the final seven holes. Wolff led the field with 31 par-breakers (30 birdies, 1 eagle) but was undone by 12 bogeys.
It was the most par-breakers in a 72-hole event by a player who didn’t win since Ryan Palmer at the 2014 AMERICAN EXPRESS. It was the first time since 2008 that a player made that many par-breakers at an event other than THE AMERICAN EXPRESS and didn't win.
In the last decade, only two players have made more birdies and eagles in a 72-hole event than Wolff’s 31. Justin Thomas (2015 CIMB) and Patrick Reed (2014 AMERICAN EXPRESS) both made 32 in their victories.
MOST PAR-BREAKERS AT ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC Name Par-breakers Finish Matthew Wolff 31 2nd Bryson DeChambeau 28 1st Kevin Kisner 23 3rd Cameron Champ 23 T12 Note: Each player made one eagle.
