NUMBERS TO KNOW
Numbers to Know: 3M Open
July 27, 2020
By Sean Martin, PGATOUR.COM
Michael Thompson’s winning highlights from 3M Open
Welcome to Numbers to Know, where we’ll take a closer look at Michael Thompson’s victory in the 3M Open. It was Thompson’s second PGA TOUR victory, coming seven years after his win in The Honda Classic.
Let's dive into the numbers.
1. SMOOTH ROLLER: Thompson is one of the premiere putters on TOUR and it showed this week, as he led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting en route to his win. In the last four seasons, Thompson has the fourth-best Strokes Gained: Putting per round among players with at least 200 ShotLink-measured rounds. He is one of just four players to gain at least a half-stroke per round on the greens per round since 2017.
BEST SG: PUTTING PER ROUND SINCE 2017 Name SG: Putting Rounds* Brandt Snedeker +0.55 232 Beau Hossler +0.55 223 Rickie Fowler +0.52 218 Michael Thompson +0.50 209 Peter Malnati +0.47 267 Webb Simpson +0.46 265 * -- ShotLink-measured rounds; min. 200 measured rounds
2. STRIKE WHILE THE PUTTER'S HOT: This was the third time in Thompson’s career that he led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting. He finished 20th in the previous two instances, the 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii and 2012 RBC Heritage, though.
The difference? His iron play matched his impeccable putting. Thompson hit 60 of 72 greens this week, including all 18 in his first-round 64. He also hit 16 greens in the final round.
This was just the third time in Thompson’s career that he finished in the top five in both Strokes Gained: Putting and Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green, and the first time in seven years. The other instances? His victory at The Honda Classic and a third-place finish at the 2011 RSM Classic.
Thompson is the first winner this season to rank in the top five of both Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green and Strokes Gained: Putting in his win (in an event where all four rounds are measured by ShotLink).
TOP 5 IN BOTH SG: PUTTING AND SG: APPROACH Event SG: Putting SG: Approach Finish 2020 3M Open +7.28 (1) +7.42 (4) 1st 2013 The Honda Classic +6.03 (5) +7.81 (3) 1st 2011 The RSM Classic +7.39 (3) +4.17 (5) 3rd Note: Rankings in parentheses.
3. PUTT FOR DOUGH: In his TOUR career, Thompson has an average ranking of 127.4 in Strokes Gained: Approach and 139.8 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee. Compare that to Strokes Gained: Putting, where his average annual ranking is 47.3. The difference is especially stark over the last four seasons.
THOMPSON'S STROKES GAINED RANKINGS SINCE 2017 Season SG: Off-the-Tee SG: Approach SG: Putting 2020 -0.10 (138) -0.06 (126) +0.42 (36) 2019 -0.05 (119) +0.02 (105) +0.34 (34) 2018 -0.07 (131) -0.42 (181) +0.50 (14) 2017 -0.43 (164) -0.37 (167) +0.84 (2) Average rank 138.0 144.8 21.5 Note: Rankings in parentheses.
