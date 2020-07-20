-
Numbers to Know: the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 20, 2020
By Ben Everill, PGATOUR.COM
Jon Rahm wins at the Memorial
Welcome to Numbers to Know, where we will dive into Jon Rahm’s triumph at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. Rahm survived a tough Sunday to claim his fourth PGA TOUR win and moved to world No. 1 as a result.
1. MASTER CLASS: Rahm outperformed the field by +3.866 strokes per round from tee to green at Muirfield Village on the way to his win. It was the best Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green performance of his PGA TOUR career.
The only other time he averaged over three strokes gained per round in a tournament from tee to green was the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open which he also won.
Rahm is also the first player this season to gain over 15 total strokes (+15.46) from tee to green in a PGA TOUR event.
Best Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green Performance (PGA TOUR Career)
Event
Average Finish 2020 the Memorial Tournament
+3.866
Won
2017 Farmers Insurance Open
+3.264 Won 2017 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
+2.965
T5
2017 Charles Schwab Challenge
+2.861
T2
Most Total Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green in an Event (PGA TOUR This Season)
Player
Event
Total
Jon Rahm the Memorial Tournament +15.46 Viktor Hovland Workday Charity Open +14.95 Justin Thomas
Workday Charity Open
+14.42
Sergio Garcia
RBC Heritage
+13.87
Abraham Ancer RBC Heritage +13.66
2. WINNING AS A HABIT: Rahm became just the fourth player to win at least once in each of the last four seasons on the PGA TOUR. He joined Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau with this honor.
Technically, since Rahm got his card through the non-member FedExCup points list in 2015-16 where he played nine times, twice as an amateur, he has not won on each of his seasons on TOUR. However, in those nine starts he had three top 10s including a T3 at the 2016 Quicken Loans National and a T2 at the 2016 RBC Canadian Open.
Winning in last Four Consecutive Seasons on TOUR 2016-17 2017-18 Last Season This Season Total Wins Justin Thomas 5 3 1 2 11 Dustin Johnson 4 3 1 1 9 Bryson DeChambeau 1 3 1 1 6 Jon Rahm 1 1 1 1 4
3. NUMERO UNO: Rahm moved to eighth in the FedExCup standings, setting himself up for a run at the Wyndham Rewards title and the FedExCup itself. He would become the first Spanish player to win either of those titles should he do so.
But the win at the Memorial Tournament also jettisoned him to world No. 1 at just 25 years of age. He is the fifth youngest player to reach world No. 1 and just the second Spanish player behind Seve Ballesteros. Rahm is the 24th player in history to be world No. 1 (the official rankings began in 1986).
Youngest World No. 1s Age Player First Time No. 1 21 years, 168 days Tiger Woods 6/15/97 22 years, 20 days Jordan Spieth 8/16/15 22 years, 304 days Rory McIlroy 3/4/12 25 years, 14 days Justin Thomas 5/13/18 25 years, 251 days Jon Rahm 7/19/20
4. BACK-NINE BANDIT: The back nine at Muirfield Village is the tougher of the two sides. At the conclusion of the tournament the front side scoring average was 36.831 (+.831 over par) while the back played to a 37.351 (+1.351 over par).
Rahm’s win was helped by his stellar play on the tough side through the first three rounds. At the 54-hole mark Rahm was 9-under on Nos. 10-18, three shots better than Carlos Ortiz and at least four shots better than the rest of the field, including Ryan Palmer (-5) who would be his main rival for the title.
Rahm had 10 birdies and just a lone bogey on the stretch in the opening three rounds.
On Sunday, however, he shot 41 on that side of the course, helped by a two-shot penalty on the 16th hole. As such he was the first winner to shoot 41 on the back nine in the final round of an event on TOUR in the last 37 years (official events).
He still finished the tournament as one of the best players on that stretch at a 4 under total, beaten only by Palmer (-5) and Matt Wallace (-5).
Highest Back 9 Score in Final Rd, PGA TOUR Winners Last 37 Years (Official Events) Player Event Score Jon Rahm 2020 the Memorial Tournament 41 Kenny Perry 2003 the Memorial Tournament 40 Mike Nicolette 1983 Arnold Palmer Invitational 40
5. REGULAR SEASON RACE HEATS UP: With just four weeks to go before the FedExCup Playoffs begin Rahm made a huge step forward in the Wyndham Rewards race. He is no stranger to the bonus system for those in the regular season top 10, having finished 10th last season.
But Rahm is one of just three of last season’s top 10 who are currently trending to be there again this season. Webb Simpson (second), Rory McIlroy (fifth) and Rahm (eighth) are well placed particularly given that last season, eight of the final top 10 in the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 were already inside the cut off with four weeks remaining in the regular season.
Since 2009, only two players have been outside the top 25 of the FedExCup standings with four weeks to go and went onto finish the Regular Season inside the top 10 . Y.E. Yang did so in 2009 by moving from 28th to seventh and Simpson made a late run last year going from 26th to ninth.
In the last 11 PGA TOUR seasons, McIlroy is the only player to finish first in the final regular season standings after being outside the top-three of the FedExCup standings with four weeks to go (he was 11th).
Since 2009, with four weeks left, 22 players started outside the top-10 and played their way into the final top 10 of the regular season standings (most in a season is three in 2010, 2013 and 2014).
2019 Final Wyndham Rewards Top 10 Current FedExCup Rank Last Season Currently Brooks Koepka 1st 154th Rory McIlroy 2nd 5th Matt Kuchar 3rd 55th Xander Schauffele 4th 11th Gary Woodland 5th 28th Patrick Cantlay 6th 29th Dustin Johnson 7th 25th Paul Casey 8th 107th Webb Simpson 9th 2nd Jon Rahm 10th 8th Regular Season Final FedExCup Leaders Rank with 4 Weeks Left - PGA TOUR Last 11 Seasons Rank 2014 Rory McIlroy 11th 2017 Hideki Matsuyama 3rd 2019 Brooks Koepka 2nd 2016 Jason Day 2nd 2009 Tiger Woods 2nd 2018 Dustin Johnson 1st 2015 Jordan Spieth 1st 2013 Tiger Woods 1st 2012 Tiger Woods 1st 2011 Nick Watney 1st 2010 Ernie Els 1st 2019 Final Wyndham Rewards Top 10 Rank with 4 Weeks Left Last Season 4 Week Rank Final Rank Brooks Koepka 2nd 1st Rory McIlroy 3rd 2nd Matt Kuchar 1st 3rd Xander Schauffele 4th 4th Gary Woodland 5th 5th Patrick Cantlay 6th 6th Dustin Johnson 7th 7th Paul Casey 8th 8th Webb Simpson 26th 9th Jon Rahm 11th 10th
