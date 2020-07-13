Numbers to Know: Workday Charity Open

3. THE EAGLE HAS LANDED: This was Morikawa’s first time playing Muirfield Village, but he’s already accomplished something there that no one else has.

Morikawa twice hit his second shot on the par-5 fifth hole to within 4 feet. No one else has done that multiple times. Not just in a single tournament, but in their career.

Morikawa won the Workday Charity Open on the 10th hole, but the fifth hole may have been his most important of the week. He played that hole in 6 under par, including two eagles. Both eagles were the result of incredible second shots (no surprise here).

He hit approach shots from 230-plus yards to within 4 feet in both the first and fourth rounds. Each of Morikawa’s stellar approach shots on the fifth hole gained more than 1.3 strokes on the field.

How rare is it for a player to hit his second shot that close on Muirfield Village’s 506-yard fifth hole? I’m glad you asked. It’s a short par-5, but a creek snakes through the fairway and in front of the green. Let’s just say it doesn’t happen very often.

No one else hit his second shot within 4 feet last week.

In the ShotLink era (since 2003), a player has hit his second shot within 4 feet just 11 times.

Only five times has a player hit it within 4 feet from 230-plus yards on the fifth hole. Again, Morikawa did it twice last week.

Patrick Cantlay also eagled the fifth hole twice last week. Only five players have eagled the hole twice in the same week since 2010.