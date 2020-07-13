-
-
NUMBERS TO KNOW
Numbers to Know: Workday Charity Open
Let's take a closer look at Collin Morikawa's incredible iron play
-
July 13, 2020
By Sean Martin, PGATOUR.COM
- July 13, 2020
-
Extended Highlights
Collin Morikawa’s Round 4 highlights from Workday
Welcome to Numbers to Know, where we’ll take a look at Collin Morikawa’s playoff victory at the Workday Charity Open. His playoff win over Justin Thomas was Morikawa’s second win in just his 24th PGA TOUR start as a pro.
Morikawa now has more wins (2) than missed cuts (1) since turning pro.
1. THOUGHTFUL APPROACH: Morikawa is known for his approach game, and for good reason. He currently leads the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach, and his skill with his irons was on full display in the final round.
He stiffed it on two par-3s, knocked his second shot close on the par-5 fifth hole and birdied the 71st hole with another close approach shot. The 5.9 strokes he gained with his approach play doesn’t even include the 312-yard tee shot he hit to 12 feet on the drivable 14th hole. That shot, which gained 1.02 strokes on the field, counted as strokes gained off the tee.
Morikawa’s Strokes Gained: Approach on Sunday was the most in a final round by a winner since Strokes Gained stats started in 2004. He topped some pretty impressive names.
MOST SG: APPROACH IN FINAL ROUND BY A WINNER Name Event SG: Approach Collin Morikawa 2020 Workday Charity Open +5.87 Ernie Els 2008 Honda Classic +5.52 Tiger Woods 2006 Deutsche Bank Championship +5.31 Adam Scott 2014 Charles Schwab Challenge +5.06 Tiger Woods 2009 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational +4.85
2. GAINING ON THEM: Morikawa leads the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach with an average of +1.08 per round (the man he beat in the Workday playoff, Justin Thomas, is second).
A shot that gains a half-stroke is outstanding. Morikawa had 12 last week, tied for the most in the field. Five of them came in the final round alone.
Morikawa gained at least a half-stroke with his approach play on 12 holes last week, tied for most in the field. Five of those shots came in the final round.
It was Morikawa’s third round this season where he gained at least a half-stroke with his approach play on at least five holes. That’s tied with Joaquin Niemann for most on TOUR.
Here’s a closer look at his approach shots from the final round that gained at least a half-stroke on the field.
MORIKAWA'S FINAL-ROUND APPROACHES THAT GAINED >0.5 STROKES Hole Par Distance to pin Distance to hole Score 4 3 201 yards 1', 3" (+1.1) Birdie 5 5 231 yards 3', 1" (+1.3) Eagle 9 4 134 yards 6', 3" (+0.5) Par 12 3 171 yards 3', 0" (+1.0) Birdie 17 4 183 yards 8', 6" (+0.5) Birdie Note: Strokes Gained in parentheses.
3. THE EAGLE HAS LANDED: This was Morikawa’s first time playing Muirfield Village, but he’s already accomplished something there that no one else has.
Morikawa twice hit his second shot on the par-5 fifth hole to within 4 feet. No one else has done that multiple times. Not just in a single tournament, but in their career.
Morikawa won the Workday Charity Open on the 10th hole, but the fifth hole may have been his most important of the week. He played that hole in 6 under par, including two eagles. Both eagles were the result of incredible second shots (no surprise here).
He hit approach shots from 230-plus yards to within 4 feet in both the first and fourth rounds. Each of Morikawa’s stellar approach shots on the fifth hole gained more than 1.3 strokes on the field.
How rare is it for a player to hit his second shot that close on Muirfield Village’s 506-yard fifth hole? I’m glad you asked. It’s a short par-5, but a creek snakes through the fairway and in front of the green. Let’s just say it doesn’t happen very often.
No one else hit his second shot within 4 feet last week.
In the ShotLink era (since 2003), a player has hit his second shot within 4 feet just 11 times.
Only five times has a player hit it within 4 feet from 230-plus yards on the fifth hole. Again, Morikawa did it twice last week.
Patrick Cantlay also eagled the fifth hole twice last week. Only five players have eagled the hole twice in the same week since 2010.
HITTING SECOND SHOT WITHIN 4 FEET ON MUIRFIELD'S PAR-5 FIFTH Event No. of occurences Morikawa at Workday 2 Every other player at Workday 0 At Muirfield Village in ShotLink era 11 Morikawa from 230+ yards 2 Every other player from 230+ yards in ShotLink era 5 Note: ShotLink began measuring shots in 2003.
4. PERCENTAGE PLAY: Based on everything that’s written above, this next stat should be no surprise.
It’s still impressive. Morikawa has hit 100 approach shots this season that gained at least a half-stroke on the field. That’s the most on TOUR. He also has the highest percentage of holes where he gained at least 0.5 strokes with his approach play.
% OF HOLES GAINING >0.5 STROKES WITH APPROACH Name % Gaining >0.5 SG: Approach Rank Collin Morikawa 11.7% (100/854) 1st Matt Every 11.0% (64/584) T152 Marc Leishman 10.9% (61/561) 4th Joel Dahmen 10.8% (86/793) 23rd Brendan Steele 10.6% (75/708) T32 Jimmy Walker 10.6% (66/624) 40th Note: Minimum 500 measured holes.
5. YOUNG AND RESTLESS: It was a fun final round, and one reason was the trio of young stars in the final group.
The average age of the top three players on the leaderboard was 24 years old. Justin Thomas, at the ripe old age of 27, was the elder citizen of the group.
The PGA TOUR started keeping more-detailed records in 1983. Since then, there was just one event that had a younger top 3 after 54 holes than the Workday Open. That was last year’s 3M Open, when Bryson DeChambeau shared the lead with Morikawa and Wolff, who were both a handful of starts into their pro careers.
LOWEST AVERAGE AGE OF PLAYERS T3 OR BETTER AFTER 54 HOLES Event Avg. age T3 or better after 54 2019 3M Open 22.3 Wolff (20), Morikawa (22), DeChambeau (25) 2020 Workday Open 24.0 Thomas (27), Hovland (22), Morikawa (23) 2016 Sentry ToC 24.0 Spieth (22), Koepka (25), Reed (25) 1999 PGA Championship 24.3 Woods (23), Weir (29), Garcia (19), Cink (26) Note: Since 1983
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.