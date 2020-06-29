-
NUMBERS TO KNOW
Numbers To Know: Travelers Championship
The best stats from DJ's win at TPC River Highlands
June 29, 2020
By Sean Martin, PGATOUR.COM
- June 29, 2020
Welcome to this week’s edition of Numbers To Know, where we’ll take a look at the best stats from the week that was at the Travelers Championship. Dustin Johnson won his 21st PGA TOUR title and won for the 13th consecutive season. Let’s get started.
1. GREAT SINCE ’08: Johnson won his first PGA TOUR title at the 2008 Turning Stone Resort Championship. This week's win tied him with Tiger Woods for the most on TOUR since 2008. They have three more wins than Rory McIlroy, who’s the only other player with more than 15 victories in that span.
MOST WINS SINCE 2008 Player Wins Dustin Johnson 21 Tiger Woods 21 Rory McIlroy 18 Jason Day 12 Phil Mickelson 12 Justin Thomas 12 Bubba Watson 12
2. END THE DROUGHT: The win was Johnson’s first since last year’s World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, ending a 490-day winless drought. That matched the longest drought of Johnson’s career. He’s had only three victory droughts that lasted longer than a year.
LONGEST WINLESS DROUGHTS OF DJ'S CAREER Win Date Previous win Drought Travelers Championship June 28, 2020 Feb. 24, 2019 490 days WGC-Cadillac Championship March 8, 2015 Nov. 3, 2013 490 U.S. Open June 19, 2016 March 8, 2015 469 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Feb. 14, 2010 Feb. 16, 2009 363 THE NORTHERN TRUST Aug. 27, 2011 Sept. 12, 2010 349
3. GOIN’ LOW: Johnson’s score of 19-under 261 at TPC River Highlands tied the lowest 72-hole score of his career. It included a career-best 61 in the third round. After opening with a 1-under 69, Johnson shot 64-61 in the second and third rounds to earn a spot in the final group. His 194 score for 54 holes also was the lowest of his career.
A final-round 67 gave him a one-stroke victory over Kevin Streelman.
LOWEST 72-HOLE SCORES OF DJ'S CAREER Year Event Score 2020 Travelers Championship 261 2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic 261 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship 263 2014 WGC-HSBC Champions 264
Johnson was in 79th place after the first round. That’s the worst first-round position by a winner in more than a year. Graeme McDowell was in 81st place after the first round of the 2019 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. Johnson had never been worse than 28th after the first round of any of his wins.
4. TEE BALL: Johnson achieved another milestone of sorts.
Fourteen of his 21 victories have come in events where all four rounds were measured by ShotLink. This was the first time he won while losing strokes off the tee.
He’s averaged 4.8 strokes gained from the tee in those 14 wins, and has led the field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in half of those 14 wins. This was just the third time he’s ranked outside the top 10 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in a victory.
Johnson hit just half his fairways Sunday, including an out-of-bounds tee shot at the par-5 13th.
“I wasn't driving it good, wasn't driving it really good all day, but I was hitting my irons well, and I felt like all week I've hit my irons really good,” Johnson said after the win.
He finished the week ranked 47th in fairways hit (35 of 56, 63%) and 27th in driving distance (294.4 yards). He hit 12 of 14 fairways in his third-round 61, but hit just 23 of 42 (55%) the rest of the week.
DJ'S WORST SG: OFF-THE-TEE PERFORMANCES IN VICTORY Year Event Total SG: Off-the-Tee 2020 Travelers Championship -0.05 (46th) 2017 WGC-Mexico Championship +1.46 (27th) 2008 Turning Stone Resort Championship +2.60 (12th) 2015 WGC-Cadillac Championship +3.16 (7th) 2010 BMW Championship +4.76 (1st) Note: Ranking in parentheses
Johnson has ranked inside the top five in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in each of the previous six seasons, but is 13th this season. He was either first or second in that statistic in every season from 2015-18.
DJ'S STROKES GAINED: OFF THE TEE SINCE 2014 Season SG: Off-the-Tee Per Round Rank 2020 +0.60 13th 2019 +0.70 4th 2018 +0.92 1st 2017 +1.07 1st 2016 +1.12 2nd 2015 +0.96 2nd 2014 +0.73 5th
5. FOUR!: A player of Johnson’s length is usually known for dominating the par-5s, but that wasn’t the case this week. He played TPC River Highlands’ two par-5s in just 2 under par for the week, ranking 47th in par-5 scoring average.
As Johnson said, his iron play was strong. He ranked sixth in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green (+6.01).
His good approach play was shown by his strong play on the par-4s. He led the field in par-4 scoring average (3.7) and birdies or better on par-4s (18). He made birdie or better on par-4s a field-leading 37.5% of the time.
DJ'S SCORING AVERAGES AT TRAVELERS Category Statistic Ranking Par-4 scoring average 3.71 1st Par-4 birdies or better 18 1st Par-3 scoring average 2.81 7th Par-3 birdies or better 4 10th Par-5 scoring average 4.75 47th Par-5 birdies or better 3 45th
