Numbers To Know: Travelers Championship

Johnson was in 79th place after the first round. That’s the worst first-round position by a winner in more than a year. Graeme McDowell was in 81st place after the first round of the 2019 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. Johnson had never been worse than 28th after the first round of any of his wins.

4. TEE BALL: Johnson achieved another milestone of sorts.

Fourteen of his 21 victories have come in events where all four rounds were measured by ShotLink. This was the first time he won while losing strokes off the tee.

He’s averaged 4.8 strokes gained from the tee in those 14 wins, and has led the field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in half of those 14 wins. This was just the third time he’s ranked outside the top 10 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in a victory.

Johnson hit just half his fairways Sunday, including an out-of-bounds tee shot at the par-5 13th.

“I wasn't driving it good, wasn't driving it really good all day, but I was hitting my irons well, and I felt like all week I've hit my irons really good,” Johnson said after the win.

He finished the week ranked 47th in fairways hit (35 of 56, 63%) and 27th in driving distance (294.4 yards). He hit 12 of 14 fairways in his third-round 61, but hit just 23 of 42 (55%) the rest of the week.