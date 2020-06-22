Numbers to Know: RBC Heritage

3. FINISHING KICK: Simpson's second round was one of the best putting performances of his career (more on that later). He may have experienced a little regression to the mean after gaining more than six strokes on the greens Friday, though.

He lost 2.6 strokes on the greens over his next 27 holes before finding his stroke again in the nick of time. He holed four putts from outside 10 feet on the final nine holes, gaining 2.7 strokes on the greens in that span.

He holed birdie putts of 10, 22, 15 and 18 as part of his back-nine 30 on Sunday (he also two-putted for birdie on the par-5 15th). It was the low score by a winner on Sunday’s back nine in more than a year. Corey Conners also shot 30 to win last year’s Valero Texas Open.

Simpson was the first player since Rod Pampling at the 2016 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open to hole four putts of 10 or more feet on the final nine hole of a tournament. It also matched the most over the last five seasons. Jordan Spieth and Smylie Kaufman also did it.