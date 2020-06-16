-
Numbers to know: Charles Schwab Challenge
The best stats from the week that was at Colonial
June 15, 2020
By Sean Martin, PGATOUR.COM
Welcome to Numbers to Know, which also is returning after a lengthy layoff. Here we’ll look at some of the top stats from the Charles Schwab Challenge, where Daniel Berger earned his first PGA TOUR win in three years. Berger’s comeback was one of several storylines on an exciting weekend at Colonial.
Here’s some fun stats from Colonial, including the fact that Berger’s three PGA TOUR wins have fallen on June 12, June 11 and June 14 (and he played in the final group of the 2018 U.S. Open on June 17).
This win also was Berger's fourth consecutive top-10 finish. Before this streak, he'd had four top-10s in his previous 59 starts, dating back to the 2017 U.S. Open.
1. FORCING THE ISSUE: Berger forced a playoff with a birdie at Colonial’s 18th hole. He was just the third player in the last 25 years to birdie Colonial's final hole to either win by one or in a playoff. Berger did it by hitting a 143-yard approach shot to 11 feet.
BIRDIED COLONIAL'S 18TH TO WIN BY 1 OR IN PLAYOFF Year Player Winning margin 2020 Daniel Berger Playoff 2008 Phil Mickelson 1 1995 Tom Lehman 1 Note: since 1995
2. MID-RANGE JUMPER: It shouldn’t have been a surprise that Berger converted that birdie putt on 18. He was on fire from 10-15 feet last week, making 10 of 14 attempts from that distance. That make percentage of 71.4% from 10-15 feet was the highest on TOUR this season.
Only eight players made more than half their attempts from 10-15 feet last week, and the PGA TOUR had an average make percentage of 30% from that distance last season.
Berger’s 10 putts made from 10-15 feet were the most in the field and one off his career high.
BERGER'S HIGHEST MAKE % FROM 10-15 FT IN A SINGLE EVENT Event % 2018 THE NORTHERN TRUST 72.7% (8/11) 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge 71.4% (10/14) 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 64.7% (11/17) 2017 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational 54.6% (6/11) 2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open 54.6% (6/11) Note: min. 10 attempts
He gave himself plenty of opportunities at Colonial, ranking fifth in both greens in regulation (56 of 72) and fifth in proximity to the hole (26 feet, 1 inch).
3. NO EXCEPTION: Berger’s performance from 10-15 feet at Colonial was no exception, though. He has been one of the TOUR’s best putters from that distance this season, ranking third in make percentage among players who’ve faced at least 50 putts from that distance.
HIGHEST MAKE % FROM 10-15 FT THIS SEASON Name Make % Rhein Gibson 45.3% (29/64) Sungjae Im 44.3% (47/106) Daniel Berger 43.2% (38/88) Jon Rahm 42.0% (21/50) Marc Leishman 41.4% (24/58) Note: min. 50 attempts
Berger also is the only player to make 10 or more putts from 10-15 feet this season, and he’s done it twice. He finished T18 in that Shriners Hospitals for Children Open earlier this season.
And he has two of the four highest make percentages from 10-15 feet in an event this season.
HIGHEST MAKE % FROM 10-15 FEET IN AN EVENT THIS SEASON Name Event Make % Daniel Berger Charles Schwab Challenge 71.4% (10/14) Andrew Putnam The American Express 70.0% (7/10) Beau Hossler Waste Management Phoenix Open 66.7% (8/12) Daniel Berger Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 64.7% (11/17) Note: min. 10 attempts
4. SOLID APPROACH: Morikawa’s iron play is the talk of Twitter whenever he’s in contention and Sunday was no exception. Morikawa had a great opportunity to win the tournament outright after hitting his 130-yard approach to 6 feet on the final hole. He missed the birdie putt, though, and missed a 3-foot par putt on the first extra hole.
Morikawa finished third in Strokes Gained: Approach at Colonial (+6.3 strokes gained). This season, he’s first on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach among players who’ve completed at least 10 measured rounds.
Morikawa is on pace to have the seventh-best Strokes Gained: Approach season since Strokes Gained started in 2004, and the third-best by a player not named Tiger Woods.
BEST STROKES GAINED: APPROACH SEASONS Name Year SG: Approach Tiger Woods 2006 +2.07 Tiger Woods 2007 +1.65 Tiger Woods 2013 +1.53 Adam Scott 2016 +1.49 Tiger Woods 2009 +1.40 Henrik Stenson 2015 +1.24 Collin Morikawa 2020 +1.23 Tiger Woods 2012 +1.22 Note: since Strokes Gained stats began in 2004
5. ROLL PLAYER: Jordan Spieth made some noise last week as he tries to emerge from his lengthy slump. He started Sunday just one shot off the lead before shooting 71 to finish T10. For all his struggles, Spieth has finished in the top 10 in three of his nine starts this season.
He showed some positive signs with his ball-striking but his comfort on Colonial’s bentgrass greens is apparent. He’s made 14 putts from more than 20 feet in his last 144 holes at Colonial. That’s one every 10.3 holes. Last season, the TOUR averaged a make from 20-plus feet every 42 holes (or 2.3 rounds).
PUTTS MADE FROM 20+ FEET IN PAST TWO CHARLES SCHWAB CHALLENGES Name Putts of 20+ feet Jordan Spieth 14 Talor Gooch 9 Billy Horschel 7 Brian Harman 7 Xander Schauffele 7 Justin Rose 7
