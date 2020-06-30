Data drives decision-making on TOUR

Innovators often must endure criticism, and Sam Snead was no exception.

Snead’s strategy off the tee would fit right in on today’s PGA TOUR, but it was anathema when he was a star in the middle of the 20th century.

His contemporaries, Byron Nelson and Ben Hogan, were lionized for their accuracy. Snead was sometimes portrayed as a simple country bumpkin who swung for the fences.

But he was on to something when he wrote, “I’d rather play a wedge second shot out of rough than a 5-iron from the fairway. … To me, playing terrain had to come second to reducing distance from tee to pin with the opening shot.”

Snead reasoned that if the aim of the game is to get the ball in the hole as quickly as possible, then it’s advantageous to advance it as far as possible. Not everyone agreed.

Grantland Rice, the renowned sportswriter, was among those who criticized Snead’s seemingly careless approach. “You’re going against the book,” Rice said, according to Snead. “Golf is a position game.”

Some may argue that Snead’s propensity to pound drivers is the reason he never won a U.S. Open, but it also helped him set the PGA TOUR’s wins record (82), a mark he now shares with Tiger Woods.

“I powdered them hard and into possible trouble because the percentage was with me,” Snead wrote.

He’s been vindicated by the hard data, specifically ShotLink powered by CDW. ShotLink’s ability to track every shot allows players to replace intuition with objective measurement. Just as analytics assaulted many of baseball’s long-held beliefs, ShotLink has led to changes in golf’s orthodoxy.

“You’re just trying to gain that little bit of an advantage,” said Joel Dahmen. “Out here we’re looking for microscopic advantages, we’re talking tenths of a shot.”

ShotLink powered by CDW allows players to achieve those small, but incremental, gains by helping them make better decisions. By showing the scoring averages from different portions of the course, ShotLink allows an optimal course-management strategy to be devised. And players can receive answers to questions like, “Is it better to be 150 yards from the hole, but in the rough, or 180 yards away and in the fairway?” ShotLink can prove whether it’s better to aim at the flag with a wedge or 15 feet to the left.

Some players like Hogan, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods intuitively knew the best way to navigate a golf course. Now the data allows more players to master the mysteries of proper course management.

The data can be especially helpful to new pros, giving them knowledge that it used to take multiple seasons to accrue. It could be one contributing factor to the five wins we’ve seen since July from players under the age of 23.

“With ShotLink, with all the data the club companies can give you to help you map out the course, that tells you where you’re making birdies and which is worse, the left rough or the right rough. All that stuff helps,” said Collin Morikawa, who won the Barracuda Championship in his sixth start as a pro.

An array of analysts are now employed by TOUR players. Their spreadsheets determine the veracity of the game’s conventional wisdom and help players effectively balance risk and reward. They’ve become valuable members of players’ teams, alongside their caddie, coach, psychologist and trainer.

Driving and approach play are two of the areas where data has had the biggest impact on decision-making. While no analyst worth his salt would advocate a one-size-fits-all approach, some themes have emerged.

ShotLink has largely confirmed Snead’s theory, that the penalty one receives from finding the rough slightly more often is offset by the gain of being closer to the hole. And an even bigger advantage is accrued when the longer tee shot finds the fairway. But when hitting approach shots, players often take on too much risk, especially with short irons.

Traditionalists may hate the “bomb and gouge” style of play, even if Snead was advocating for it in the middle of the 20th century, but it’s backed up by data. Scott Fawcett, a course-management consultant to several pros and collegiate programs, says players should hit driver as long as the landing area fits a couple criteria, most importantly that there’s 65 yards between penalty areas. The criticism of “aggressive” play from the tee is often based on a false dichotomy that says the safe play was guaranteed to find the fairway while the longer club was destined for the rough. That, of course, isn’t the case.