How to watch AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Monday Round 4 finish: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 4 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will finish Monday after serious weather halted play on Saturday.

Justin Rose leads by two heading into the Monday finish at Pebble Beach.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+ .

Leaderboard

HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

Television: Monday, 11 a.m. until end of play (Golf Channel & CBSSPORTS.com)