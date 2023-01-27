Ludvig Aberg, PGA TOUR University No. 1, three strokes off lead at Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Ludvig Aberg, the No. 1-ranked amateur in the world, is T7 at 5-under and three strokes off the lead after Friday’s second round was suspended due to darkness at the DP World Tour’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

Playing on a sponsor exemption as the No. 1 player in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking , Aberg shared the lead after carding a 7-under 65 in the first round, which spanned two days due to inclement weather that delayed play Thursday. The Texas Tech senior played 25 holes on Friday, and he is 2-over through the first seven holes of his second round.