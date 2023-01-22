-
How to watch The American Express, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
January 22, 2023
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- January 22, 2023
- Pete Dye's Stadium Course at PGA West is hosting The American Express. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR returns to the continental U.S. to kickstart the West Coast swing at the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West. Among the stars in the field include Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, and many more.
Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for the lead heading into Sunday at 23-under par.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and expanded coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Sunday, 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR Live:
Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed
11:30AM/ET – 7:00PM/ET Stream 2 Marquee Group 1:00PM/ET – 7:00PM/ET Stream 3 Featured Group 12:30PM/ET – 7:00PM/ET Stream 4 Featured Hole 12:15PM/ET – 7:00PM/ET
Marquee Group
1:01PM/ET – Scottie Scheffler, Robby Shelton, Sebastián Muñoz
Featured Groups
12:39PM/ET – Xander Schauffele, Adam Hadwin, Danny Lee
12:50PM/ET – Tony Finau, Jason Day, Matti Schmid
Featured Holes
4 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 5), 17 (par 3)
Linear Window: 3:00PMET – 7:00PM/ET
Stream 1: Tony Finau, Jason Day, Matti Schmid
Stream 2: Scottie Scheffler, Robby Shelton, Sebastián Muñoz
Stream 3: Featured Hole – Hole 17 (par 3)
Stream 4: Featured Hole – Hole 13 (Par 3)
- Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 2-7 p.m. ET. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
Canada broadcast
Golf Channel: Thursday-Sunday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. E.T.
Golfchannel.com: Thursday-Sunday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. E.T.
TSN + PGA TOUR LIVE: PGA TOUR LIVE Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes
