-
-
How to watch The American Express, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
January 21, 2023
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- January 21, 2023
- PGA West in Coachella Valley will host The American Express. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR returns to the continental U.S. to kickstart the West Coast swing at the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West. Among the stars in the field include Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, and many more.
David Thompson leads by two heading into Saturday.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and expanded coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Saturday-Sunday, 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR Live:
Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed
11:30AM/ET – 7:00PM/ET TBD Stream 2 Marquee Group 12:15PM/ET – 7:00PM/ET TBD Stream 3 Featured Group 12:45PM/ET – 7:00PM/ET TBD Stream 4 Featured Hole 12:15PM/ET – 7:00PM/ET TBD
Marquee Group
12:25PM/ET – Jon Rahm / Rickie Fowler
Featured Groups
12:58PM/ET – Scottie Scheffler / Tony Finau
1:31PM/ET – Patrick Cantlay / Xander Schauffele
Featured Holes
4 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 5), 17 (par 3)
Linear Window: 3:00PMET – 7:00PM/ET
Stream 1: Patrick Cantlay / Xander Schauffele
Stream 2: Jon Rahm / Rickie Fowler
Stream 3: Featured Hole – Hole 17 (par 3)
Stream 4: Featured Hole – Hole 16 (Par 5)
- Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 2-7 p.m. ET. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
Canada broadcast
Golf Channel: Thursday-Sunday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. E.T.
Golfchannel.com: Thursday-Sunday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. E.T.
TSN + PGA TOUR LIVE: PGA TOUR LIVE Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes
MUST READS
Davis Thompson cards three more eagles to lead by two at The American Express
S.H. Kim’s gravity-defying swing at PGA West’s Stadium Course
Rickie Fowler gifted drawings from young fan at The American Express
How Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay can become World No. 1 this week
-
-