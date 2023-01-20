Rickie Fowler gifted drawings from young fan at The American Express

-
-
Rickie Fowler gifted drawings from young fan at The American ExpressKylo flew from Australia to see his favorite golfer compete in the Coachella Valley
-
-
January 20, 2023
By Kevin Prise , PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Rickie Fowler gifted a drawing from young fan at The American Express
LA QUINTA, Calif. – PGA TOUR pros are accustomed to providing gifts for young fans.
Golf balls are common currency as a sign of appreciation for support at TOUR events. For particularly loyal fans, a hat, glove or other souvenir might be in order.
This week at The American Express, Rickie Fowler was the recipient of a gift, a unique one at that.
Young fan Kylo, who lives in Sydney, Australia, flew to the Coachella Valley with his parents to watch Fowler this week at PGA West and La Quinta CC.
His motivation was simple.
“I want to be the next Rickie Fowler,” Kylo said.
"I want to be the next Rickie Fowler."— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 21, 2023
Kylo traveled all the way from Australia to watch @RickieFowler compete @TheAmExGolf ✈️❤️ https://t.co/19bvpflr4b pic.twitter.com/JQ6RlW8gd0
After watching Fowler navigate La Quinta CC on Thursday, Kylo presented the five-time TOUR winner with a custom drawing, an interpretation of Fowler. Inspired by Fowler’s friendliness and appreciation, Kylo drew another rendition for Friday.
Fowler has opened The American Express in rounds of 68-68, 8-under total. Good vibes bring good play.
“I’m stoked to be No. 1 on that list,” said Fowler of Kylo’s support. “It’s always an honor to be No. 1 on somebody’s list, especially kids.”
Kylo wears Fowler’s trademark orange at junior tournaments in Australia; a cardboard cutout of Fowler is displayed prominently at the family’s home club. Kylo is fascinated with the cutout, his parents said, which inspired the fandom.
“Sometimes I love Tiger Woods, and sometimes I love Rickie Fowler,” quipped Kylo.
This week, it was Fowler.
Before departing the Coachella Valley, Kylo’s dad inscribed a message to Fowler on Friday’s drawing, as well.
“Rickie, thank you for being a great role model. We traveled from Sydney, Australia for this tournament, as you are Kylo’s favorite golfer. For years he has seen pictures of you in our pro shop. I couldn’t believe he saw you in person. It made his trip. Thank you.”
Warms the heart.
-
-