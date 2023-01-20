Rickie Fowler gifted drawings from young fan at The American Express

LA QUINTA, Calif. – PGA TOUR pros are accustomed to providing gifts for young fans.

Golf balls are common currency as a sign of appreciation for support at TOUR events. For particularly loyal fans, a hat, glove or other souvenir might be in order.

This week at The American Express, Rickie Fowler was the recipient of a gift, a unique one at that.

Young fan Kylo, who lives in Sydney, Australia, flew to the Coachella Valley with his parents to watch Fowler this week at PGA West and La Quinta CC.

His motivation was simple.

“I want to be the next Rickie Fowler,” Kylo said.