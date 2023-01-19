-
How to watch The American Express, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
January 20, 2023
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Pete Dye's Stadium Course at PGA West gears up to host The American Express. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR returns to the continental U.S. to kickstart the West Coast swing at the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West. Among the stars in the field include Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, and many more.
Davis Thompson leads by two strokes heading into Friday.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and expanded coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR Live:
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed
11:30AM/ET – 7:00PM/ET 11:30AM/ET – 7:00PM/ET TBD TBD Stream 2 Marquee Group 1:30PM/ET – 7:00PM/ET 1:30PM/ET – 7:00PM/ET TBD TBD Stream 3 Featured Group 12:00PM/ET – 7:00PM/ET 12:15PM/ET – 7:00PM/ET TBD TBD Stream 4 Featured Hole 12:15PM/ET – 7:00PM/ET 12:15PM/ET – 7:00PM/ET TBD TBD
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1-7 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 2-7 p.m. ET. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
Canada broadcast
Golf Channel: Thursday-Sunday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. E.T.
Golfchannel.com: Thursday-Sunday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. E.T.
TSN + PGA TOUR LIVE: PGA TOUR LIVE Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes
FEATURED GROUPS
Friday
Marquee Group
1:31PM/ET – Will Zalatoris / Cameron Young (1st tee)
Featured Groups
12:25PM/ET – J.T. Poston / Brian Harman (1st tee)
12:58PM/ET – Sungjae Im / Jason Day (1st tee)
Featured Holes
4 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 5), 17 (par 3)
