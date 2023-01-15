-
Sony Open in Hawaii payouts and points: Si Woo Kim earns $1.4 million and 500 FedExCup points
January 15, 2023
By Rob Bolton , GolfBet for PGATOUR.com
Highlights
Hayden Buckley’s 72nd hole birdie miss seals Si Woo Kim win at Sony Open
For as easy as the scoring can be on Waialae Country Club, the course forever is discriminating for the Sony Open in Hawaii.
In my Power Rankings on the Monday prior to the tournament, I detailed how the two biggest trends were extended yet again in 2022. To wit, when Hideki Matsuyama prevailed in a playoff over Russell Henley, the Japanese star became the eighth winner of the last nine stagings who played the previous week at Kapalua. The longer and more telling pattern is that Henley was the only golfer who connected for victory in his tournament debut (in 2013) since Gay Brewer took down the first field in 1965, when everyone was competing for the first time, of course. The moral of the matter is that non-winners who didn’t open 2023 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions were poised for trouble in paradise.
On Tuesday of tournament week, 11 of the top 12 shortest odds to win at BetMGM were attached to golfers who pegged it on Maui the previous week. Tom Kim (+1100), Sungjae Im (+1200) and Jordan Spieth (+1600) were the shortest overall, but true to its test, Waialae won each battle. All three missed the cut. Adding insult to misery was that Spieth was one of three first-round leaders with a 64. He’s the first R1 leader to miss a cut since Matt Every at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2020.
So, while the algorithms of BetMGM’s betting boards are designed to keep the house in business, the Sony is a terrific opportunity to shop where the crowds are thinner.
Si Woo Kim wasn’t necessarily standing on a corner spinning a board to attract buyers, in part due to the fact that he hasn’t played competitively since Houston two months ago, but at +5000, and with experience and success at Waialae, notably a solo fourth in his debut in 2016, the 27-year-old deserved a few nibbles. Lo and behold, he paid off the faithful with a one-stroke victory.
Kim’s closing 64 was tied for the lowest round in the field in the finale. This is his fourth PGA TOUR title and first since The American Express in 2021. (As of Sunday night, he’s committed to this week’s edition of the same tournament.)
Hayden Buckley (+6600), a 26-year-old PGA TOUR sophomore who debuted at Waialae with a T12 a year ago, was poised to join Adam Svensson (The RSM Classic) as the only first-time winners this season. In his return, Buckley slept alone on the 54-hole lead, but Kim was too strong on Sunday. Buckley shot 68 in surrendering the lead.
Chris Kirk co-led after R1 and held the lead outright at the midpoint. After a third-round 68, he sat T2 and two swings back of Buckley before closing with another 68 to slip into solo third. He teased investors who latched on at +8000.
Matsuyama (+2000) finished in a six-way T48 in his title defense.
Among the 18 golfers at Waialae who played Kapalua the previous week, Corey Conners (+2500) and J.J. Spaun (+4000) paced with T12s. None of the 11 inside the top 10 at the Sony were first-timers at Waialae.
POSITION PLAYER TOTAL FEDEXCUP POINTS EARNINGS 1 Si Woo Kim 262/ -18 500.000 $1,422,000.00 2 Hayden Buckley 263/ -17 300.000 $861,100.00 3 Chris Kirk 265/ -15 190.000 $545,100.00 T4 Andrew Putnam 266/ -14 115.000 $332,458.34 T4 David Lipsky 266/ -14 115.000 $332,458.33 T4 Ben Taylor 266/ -14 115.000 $332,458.33 T7 Aaron Baddeley 267/ -13 80.000 $231,865.00 T7 Matt Kuchar 267/ -13 80.000 $231,865.00 T7 Nate Lashley 267/ -13 80.000 $231,865.00 T7 Maverick McNealy 267/ -13 80.000 $231,865.00 T7 Nick Taylor 267/ -13 80.000 $231,865.00 T12 Corey Conners 268/ -12 53.556 $138,908.34 T12 Nico Echavarria 268/ -12 53.556 $138,908.34 T12 Andrew Novak 268/ -12 53.556 $138,908.34 T12 Byeong Hun An 268/ -12 53.556 $138,908.33 T12 Austin Eckroat 268/ -12 53.556 $138,908.33 T12 Ben Griffin 268/ -12 53.556 $138,908.33 T12 S.H. Kim 268/ -12 53.556 $138,908.33 T12 Taylor Montgomery 268/ -12 53.556 $138,908.33 T12 J.J. Spaun 268/ -12 53.556 $138,908.33 T21 Stewart Cink 269/ -11 37.429 $77,025.00 T21 Brice Garnett 269/ -11 37.429 $77,025.00 T21 J.T. Poston 269/ -11 37.429 $77,025.00 T21 Adam Scott 269/ -11 37.429 $77,025.00 T21 Brendon Todd 269/ -11 37.429 $77,025.00 T21 Kevin Yu 269/ -11 37.429 $77,025.00 T21 Carl Yuan 269/ -11 37.429 $77,025.00 T28 Will Gordon 270/ -10 28.750 $55,300.00 T28 Harry Hall 270/ -10 28.750 $55,300.00 T28 Stephan Jaeger 270/ -10 28.750 $55,300.00 T28 K.H. Lee 270/ -10 28.750 $55,300.00 T32 Ben Martin 271/ -9 20.167 $41,387.23 T32 Michael Thompson 271/ -9 20.167 $41,387.23 T32 Tyson Alexander 271/ -9 20.167 $41,387.22 T32 Cam Davis 271/ -9 20.167 $41,387.22 T32 Brian Harman 271/ -9 20.167 $41,387.22 T32 Russell Henley 271/ -9 20.167 $41,387.22 T32 Denny McCarthy 271/ -9 20.167 $41,387.22 T32 Ryan Palmer 271/ -9 20.167 $41,387.22 T32 Doc Redman 271/ -9 20.167 $41,387.22 T41 Ryan Brehm 272/ -8 12.214 $28,045.00 T41 Nick Hardy 272/ -8 12.214 $28,045.00 T41 Tom Hoge 272/ -8 12.214 $28,045.00 T41 Augusto Núñez 272/ -8 12.214 $28,045.00 T41 Chez Reavie 272/ -8 12.214 $28,045.00 T41 Justin Suh 272/ -8 12.214 $28,045.00 T41 Adam Svensson 272/ -8 12.214 $28,045.00 T48 Danny Lee 273/ -7 8.250 $20,250.34 T48 Greyson Sigg 273/ -7 8.250 $20,250.34 T48 Zac Blair 273/ -7 8.250 $20,250.33 T48 Adam Long 273/ -7 8.250 $20,250.33 T48 Hideki Matsuyama 273/ -7 8.250 $20,250.33 T48 Brendan Steele 273/ -7 8.250 $20,250.33 T54 Joseph Bramlett 274/ -6 5.643 $18,249.00 T54 MJ Daffue 274/ -6 5.643 $18,249.00 T54 Keita Nakajima 274/ -6 n/a (non-member) $18,249.00 T54 Chad Ramey 274/ -6 5.643 $18,249.00 T54 Davis Thompson 274/ -6 5.643 $18,249.00 T54 Kevin Tway 274/ -6 5.643 $18,249.00 T54 Joseph Winslow 274/ -6 n/a (non-member) $18,249.00 T61 Eric Cole 275/ -5 4.500 $17,380.00 T61 Cole Hammer 275/ -5 n/a (non-member) $17,380.00 T61 Kelly Kraft 275/ -5 4.500 $17,380.00 T61 Aaron Rai 275/ -5 4.500 $17,380.00 T65 Troy Merritt 276/ -4 3.900 $16,906.00 T65 Brian Stuard 276/ -4 3.900 $16,906.00 T67 Anders Albertson 277/ -3 3.220 $16,353.00 T67 Russell Knox 277/ -3 3.220 $16,353.00 T67 Adam Schenk 277/ -3 3.220 $16,353.00 T67 Taiga Semikawa 277/ -3 n/a (non-member) $16,353.00 T67 Austin Smotherman 277/ -3 3.220 $16,353.00 72 Kazuki Higa 278/ -2 n/a (non-member) $15,879.00 T73 Harris English 279/ -1 2.650 $15,642.00 T73 Kurt Kitayama 279/ -1 2.650 $15,642.00 75 Zach Johnson 281/ 1 2.500 $15,405.00 76 Patton Kizzire 282/ 2 2.400 $15,247.00
