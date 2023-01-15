-
How to watch Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
January 15, 2023
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- January 15, 2023
Top 10
All-time shots from the Sony Open in Hawaii
Round 4 of the Sony Open in Hawaii, the first full-field event of 2023, takes place Sunday from Waialae CC.
Hayden Buckley leads the tournament by two strokes heading into the Final Round.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and expanded coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Sunday, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. (NBC), 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR Live:
Sunday Stream 1,
Featured Group/Hole
Featured Groups: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Featured Group/Hole: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 5-10:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 3-8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
Canada broadcast
Golf Channel: Sunday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Golfchannel.com: Sunday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
TSN +: Sunday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
TSN + PGA TOUR LIVE: PGA TOUR LIVE Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes
All times noted are in ET.
