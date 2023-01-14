How to watch Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 3 of the Sony Open in Hawaii, the first full-field event of 2023, takes place Saturday from Waialae CC.

Chris Kirk leads at 11-under par after shooting a 65 in the second round.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and expanded coverage on ESPN+ .



Leaderboard

Full tee times

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Saturday-Sunday, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. (NBC), 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Golf Channel)

PGA TOUR Live: