How to watch Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
January 14, 2023
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
Top 10
All-time shots from the Sony Open in Hawaii
Round 3 of the Sony Open in Hawaii, the first full-field event of 2023, takes place Saturday from Waialae CC.
Chris Kirk leads at 11-under par after shooting a 65 in the second round.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and expanded coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Saturday-Sunday, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. (NBC), 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR Live:
Saturday Sunday Stream 1,
Featured Group/Hole
Featured Groups: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Featured Group/Hole: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Featured Groups: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Featured Group/Hole: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 5-10:30 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 3-8 p.m. ET. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
Canada broadcast
Golf Channel: Thursday-Friday, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Golfchannel.com: Thursday-Friday, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
TSN +: Saturday-Sunday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
TSN + PGA TOUR LIVE: PGA TOUR LIVE Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes
