-
-
How to watch Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
January 13, 2023
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- January 13, 2023
- Waialae CC is once again the site of the Sony Open in Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Round 2 of the Sony Open in Hawaii, the first full-field event of 2023, takes place Friday from Waialae CC.
Jordan Spieth, Taylor Montgomery, and Chris Kirk are tied for the lead heading into Round 2.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and expanded coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), Saturday-Sunday, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. (NBC), 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR Live:
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1,
Featured Group/Hole
Featured Groups: 12 p.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Group/Hole: 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
Featured Groups: 12 p.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Group/Hole: 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
Featured Groups: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Featured Group/Hole: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Featured Groups: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Featured Group/Hole: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 5-10:30 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 3-8 p.m. ET. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
Canada broadcast
Golf Channel: Thursday-Friday, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Golfchannel.com: Thursday-Friday, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
TSN +: Saturday-Sunday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
TSN + PGA TOUR LIVE: PGA TOUR LIVE Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes
FEATURED GROUPS
Friday
Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes
Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Adam Scott
Billy Horschel, Jordan Speith, Zach Johnson
Featured Hole: No.16 (par 4)
MUST READS
Jordan Spieth looking forward to RV life in 2023
Jordan Spieth, Chris Kirk, Taylor Montgomery share lead at Sony Open in Hawaii
Unsure if he could play, Brendan Steele contending at Sony Open in Hawaii
Mc attack set to continue at Waialae
Two eagles, two wins at Waialae by giants of Japanese golf
Five Things to Know: Waialae CC
-
-