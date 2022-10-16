Emotional Keegan Bradley ends drought at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

In the end, nothing was wrong with him, although there were some shaky moments. Bradley, who won the 2011 PGA Championship despite a late triple bogey, likes to say he never makes it easy on himself. He’s not joking.

At the ZOZO, where he ended a win drought of 1,498 days, it wasn’t easy, either.

Bradley took control with birdies at the fifth, sixth and 11th holes, but started to slip with bogeys on 14 and 16, the later with a shank out of the bunker. He called the shot “bizarre” and added, “I’ve never done that, I don’t think, ever.”

He did well just to two-putt for bogey, then fought back with “one of the best birdies of my life” on 17 to take a two-shot lead with one hole to play. Par on 18 was enough even when playing partners Fowler and Putnam birdied the finishing hole.

Bradley said he already had a spot picked out for his celebratory dinner, most likely with his caddie, Scott Vail, and maybe even pal Brendan Steele (T40), who was the first-round leader at the ZOZO but didn’t get much going after that.

“We’re going to hit it tonight, for sure,” Bradley said. “We’re going to go out to dinner at a steakhouse in Narita and we’ve got the Patriots playing at 2:00 a.m., so could be a long night.”