How to watch ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
October 14, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP takes place this week at Accordia Golf Narashino CC. (Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)
Round 3 of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP takes place from Accordia Golf Narashino CC.
Rickie Fowler, Andrew Putnam share the lead at 10 under par.
HOW TO FOLLOW:
Television: Wednesday (into Thursday)-Thursday (into Friday): 11 p.m.-3 a.m. ET (Golf Channel). Friday (into Saturday), 10:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Saturday (into Sunday): 11 p.m.-3 a.m.
