Tiger Woods announces initial field for the 2022 Hero World Challenge

ALBANY, Bahamas – Tournament host Tiger Woods has announced the field for the 2022 Hero World Challenge, set to return to Albany, Bahamas, November 28 - December 4.

The 2022 Hero World Challenge field features defending champion Viktor Hovland along with seven major winners who have won a total of 11 major championships. There are 16 PGA TOUR winners committed to compete at Albany who have won a total of 87 events. The field features five players making their tournament debuts. Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young, Sungjae Im, Max Homa and Tom Kim will all tee it up at Albany for the first time. Since moving to Albany in 2015, only Jon Rahm (2018) and Hovland (2021) have won the event in their tournament debut. Three tournament exemptions will be announced at a later date.

2022 HERO WORLD CHALLENGE FIELD

Name (Official World Golf Ranking as of 8/28/22), Country