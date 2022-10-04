-
Tiger Woods announces initial field for the 2022 Hero World Challenge
October 04, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- The 2022 Hero World Challenge will be held Thursday, Dec. 1 – Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at Albany. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
ALBANY, Bahamas – Tournament host Tiger Woods has announced the field for the 2022 Hero World Challenge, set to return to Albany, Bahamas, November 28 - December 4.
The 2022 Hero World Challenge field features defending champion Viktor Hovland along with seven major winners who have won a total of 11 major championships. There are 16 PGA TOUR winners committed to compete at Albany who have won a total of 87 events. The field features five players making their tournament debuts. Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young, Sungjae Im, Max Homa and Tom Kim will all tee it up at Albany for the first time. Since moving to Albany in 2015, only Jon Rahm (2018) and Hovland (2021) have won the event in their tournament debut. Three tournament exemptions will be announced at a later date.
2022 HERO WORLD CHALLENGE FIELD
Name (Official World Golf Ranking as of 8/28/22), Country
Scottie Scheffler (1), USA Tony Finau (14), USA Xander Schauffele (5), USA Billy Horschel (15), USA Jon Rahm (6), Spain Hideki Matsuyama (16), Japan Justin Thomas (7), USA Cameron Young (17), USA Collin Morikawa (8), USA Sungjae Im (18), South Korea Will Zalatoris (9), USA Max Homa (20), USA Matt Fitzpatrick (10), England Tom Kim (21), South Korea Viktor Hovland (11), Norway Tournament exemption TBA Sam Burns (12), USA Tournament exemption TBA Jordan Spieth (13), USA Tournament exemption TBA
Tournament rounds will be held Thursday, Dec. 1 – Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at Albany, bringing the event back to The Bahamas for its seventh year. Live television coverage of the 2022 Hero World Challenge will be provided by GOLF Channel during all four rounds and by NBC during the third and final rounds.
Good-any-one-day grounds tickets and a limited number of premium hospitality packages for the Hero World Challenge are available for purchase at HeroWorldChallenge.com. Proceeds from the 2022 Hero World Challenge benefit the TGR Foundation, Tavistock Foundation and Bahamas Youth Foundation.
