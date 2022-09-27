Jordan Spieth and dad Shawn to play PNC Championship

The PNC Championship, contested in December at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, features two-person teams consisting of PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions players, alongside a family member.

John Daly teamed with his son John Daly II to win last year’s PNC Championship title, two strokes ahead of Tiger Woods and his son Charlie.

Two years ago, Thomas teamed with his dad Mike to win the PNC Championship title belts; the Spieths will arrive in Orlando motivated to join the Thomas duo in the winner’s circle.

The PNC Championship, originally known as the Father/Son Challenge, was first contested in 1995, with Raymond Floyd winning five of the first seven iterations – three alongside son Raymond Jr., and two alongside son Robert.

The event features a two-person scramble format, with a winning score of 20 under or better in all tournament iterations.

Shawn Spieth has subbed for caddie Michael Greller on occasion throughout his son’s star-studded PGA TOUR career. Now he’ll head inside the ropes with his own clubs in tow.