How to Watch: Presidents Cup, Friday

The 2022 Presidents Cup continues Friday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The U.S. Team and International Team will battle it out in different formats before the winning group hoists the trophy on Sunday.



Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.



Scoring

Tee times

MATCH 6

Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (U.S.) vs. Adam Scott/Cam Davis (Intl.), 11:35 a.m. Eastern

MATCH 7

Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (U.S.) vs. Sungjae Im/Sebastian Muñoz (International), 11:50 a.m. Eastern

MATCH 8

Kevin Kisner/Cameron Young (U.S.) vs. Mito Pereira/Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Intl.), 12:05 p.m. Eastern

MATCH 9

Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) vs. Hideki Matsuyama/Tom Kim (Intl.), 12:20 p.m. Eastern

MATCH 10

Billy Horschel/Max Homa (U.S.) vs. Corey Conners/Taylor Pendrith (Intl.), 12:35 p.m. Eastern

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel/Peacock). Friday, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock). Saturday, 7 a.m.-8 a.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock), 8 a.m.-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock). Sunday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

Radio : Thursday: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET. Friday: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR