How to Watch: Presidents Cup, Friday
September 23, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- September 23, 2022
- Quail Hollow Club is the site of the 2022 Presidents Cup. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
The 2022 Presidents Cup continues Friday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The U.S. Team and International Team will battle it out in different formats before the winning group hoists the trophy on Sunday.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
MATCH 6
Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (U.S.) vs. Adam Scott/Cam Davis (Intl.), 11:35 a.m. Eastern
MATCH 7
Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (U.S.) vs. Sungjae Im/Sebastian Muñoz (International), 11:50 a.m. Eastern
MATCH 8
Kevin Kisner/Cameron Young (U.S.) vs. Mito Pereira/Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Intl.), 12:05 p.m. Eastern
MATCH 9
Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) vs. Hideki Matsuyama/Tom Kim (Intl.), 12:20 p.m. Eastern
MATCH 10
Billy Horschel/Max Homa (U.S.) vs. Corey Conners/Taylor Pendrith (Intl.), 12:35 p.m. Eastern
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel/Peacock). Friday, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock). Saturday, 7 a.m.-8 a.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock), 8 a.m.-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock). Sunday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
Radio: Thursday: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET. Friday: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
