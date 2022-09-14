-
-
How to watch Fortinet Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
September 14, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- September 14, 2022
- The new PGA TOUR Regular Season opens with the Fortinet Championship. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
The 2022-2023 PGA TOUR Regular Season begins this week at the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort & Spa in California's wine country.
Defending champion Max Homa headlines with Hideki Matsuyama, Maverick McNealy, one of last season's top rookies Sahith Theegala in the field along with fresh faces from the latest Korn Ferry Tour's graduating class including Justin Suh who finished atop the Korn Ferry Tour’s season-long points race.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW (ALL TIMES ET)
Television: Thursday-Sunday: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.–9 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 4 p.m.-9 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Stream 1 Featured Groups: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Featured Groups: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Featured Group: 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPS
THURSDAY
Featured Groups
10:44 a.m. ET: Hideki Matsuyama, Cam Davis, Corey Conners (10th tee)
10:55 a.m. ET: Joel Dahmen, Harris English, Rickie Fowler (10th tee)
ESPN+ AFTERNOON COVERAGE:
3:43 p.m. ET: Jason Day, Gary Woodland, Webb Simpson (1st tee)
4:05 p.m. ET: Max Homa, Cameron Champ, Michael Kim (1st tee)
FRIDAY
Featured Groups
10:33 a.m. ET: Jason Day, Gary Woodland, Webb Simpson (10th tee)
10:55 a.m. ET: Max Homa, Cameron Champ, Michael Kim (10th tee)
ESPN+ AFTERNOON COVERAGE
3:54 p.m. ET: Hideki Matsuyama, Cam Davis, Corey Conners (1st tee)
4:05 p.m. ET: Joel Dahmen, Harris English, Rickie Fowler (1st tee)
-
-