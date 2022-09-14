How to watch Fortinet Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

The 2022-2023 PGA TOUR Regular Season begins this week at the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort & Spa in California's wine country.

Defending champion Max Homa headlines with Hideki Matsuyama, Maverick McNealy, one of last season's top rookies Sahith Theegala in the field along with fresh faces from the latest Korn Ferry Tour's graduating class including Justin Suh who finished atop the Korn Ferry Tour’s season-long points race .

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE .

HOW TO FOLLOW (ALL TIMES ET)



Television: Thursday-Sunday: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.–9 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 4 p.m.-9 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

