FEDEXCUP
TOUR Championship: FedExCup bonus money for all 30 players
August 28, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- East Lake Golf Club was once again the venue for the TOUR Championship. (Ben Jared/Getty Images)
Here's a breakdown of what each player earned in FedExCup bonus money at the 2022 TOUR Championship (30-man field).
TOP 30 BONUS MONEY Place Player Total 1. Rory McIlroy $18,000,000 T2. Scottie Scheffler
$5,750,000 T2. Sungjae Im
$5,750,000 4. Xander Schauffele
$4,000,000 T5. Max Homa
$2,750,000 T5. Justin Thomas
$2,750,000 T7. Sepp Straka
$1,750,000 T7. Patrick Cantlay $1,750,000 9. Tony Finau $1,250,000 10. Tom Hoge $1,000,000 T11. Joaquin Niemann
$925,000 T11. Hideki Matsuyama $925,000 T13. Jordan Spieth $825,000 T13. Aaron Wise $825,000 T15. Viktor Hovland $715,000 T15. Matt Fitzpatrick $715,000 T15. J.T. Poston $715,000 T15. Jon Rahm
$715,000 19. Cameron Young
$660,000 20. Cameron Smith $640,000 T21. Brian Harman $600,000 T21. Billy Horschel $600,000 T21. Collin Morikawa
$600,000 24. Sam Burns
$565,000 25. Adam Scott $550,000 26. Corey Conners
$540,000 27. K.H. Lee $530,000 28. Sahith Theegala $520,000 29. Scott Stallings $510,000 30. Will Zalatoris (WD)
$500,000
