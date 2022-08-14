-
-
How to Watch the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
August 14, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2022
- TPC Southwind is the site of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
The FedExCup Playoffs continue Sunday with Round 4 of the FedEx St. Jude Championship outside of Memphis, a city that’s held a PGA TOUR event every year since 1958.
J.J. Spaun leads at 13 under, one ahead Sepp Straka.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 12 p.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2: Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
SUNDAY
Marquee Group
Beau Hossler, Xander Schauffele
Featured Groups
Si Woo Kim, Cameron Young
Sam Ryder, Justin Thomas
Featured Holes: No. 4 (par 3), No. 11 (par 3), No. 14 (par 3), No. 16 (par 5)
MUST READS
Will Zalatoris continues to rise at FedEx St. Jude Championship
FedExCup update: People’s choice Hayden Buckley makes move at FedEx St. Jude Championship
J.J. Spaun leads by one at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Why Joohyung Kim's wedges are stamped with Justin Thomas' nickname
Five Things to Know: TPC Southwind
-
-