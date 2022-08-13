How to Watch the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

The FedExCup Playoffs continue Saturday with Round 3 of the FedEx St. Jude Championship outside of Memphis, a city that’s held a PGA TOUR event every year since 1958.

J.J. Spaun leads the tournament by one with a score of 11-under-par.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+ . Click here for more details .

HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)



Television: Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 12 p.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)

Radio : Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR