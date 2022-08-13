-
-
How to Watch the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
August 13, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2022
- TPC Southwind is the site of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
The FedExCup Playoffs continue Saturday with Round 3 of the FedEx St. Jude Championship outside of Memphis, a city that’s held a PGA TOUR event every year since 1958.
J.J. Spaun leads the tournament by one with a score of 11-under-par.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 12 p.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
SATURDAY
Marquee Group
Sungjae Im, Corey Conners
Featured Groups
Viktor Hovland, Taylor Moore
Jon Rahm, Joohyung Kim
Featured Holes: No. 4 (par 3), No. 11 (par 3), No. 14 (par 3), No. 16 (par 5)
MUST READS
FedExCup update: Top spot up for grabs after Scottie Scheffler’s missed cut
J.J. Spaun leads Playoffs opener; Scheffler, McIlroy miss cut
Sahith Theegala has had a life-changing season, and it’s not over yet
Why Joohyung Kim's wedges are stamped with Justin Thomas' nickname
Five Things to Know: TPC Southwind
-
-