How to Watch the Barracuda Championship, Round 4: Live scores, tee times, TV times
July 17, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- July 17, 2022
- The Barracuda Championship will take place opposite of The Open Championship. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Round 4 of the Barracuda Championship takes place Sunday from Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood). This is the PGA TOUR’s only Modified Stableford event (click here to see how it works) and the TOUR is also granting access to DP World Tour members for the first time as part of the strategic alliance between the two tours.
Chez Reavie leads the Barracuda Championship by six points with a score of +37 heading into the final round.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
TELEVISION: Sunday, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
