How to Watch the Barracuda Championship, Round 3: Live scores, tee times, TV times
July 16, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- The Barracuda Championship will take place opposite of The Open Championship. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Round 3 of the Barracuda Championship takes place Saturday from Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood). This is the PGA TOUR’s only Modified Stableford event (click here to see how it works) and the TOUR is also granting access to DP World Tour members for the first time as part of the strategic alliance between the two tours.
Chez Reavie holed a long chip shot for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole and took a three-point lead Friday in the Barracuda Championship.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
TELEVISION: Thursday-Sunday, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
