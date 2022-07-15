-
How to Watch the Barracuda Championship, Round 2: Live scores, tee times, TV times
July 15, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- The Barracuda Championship will take place opposite of The Open Championship. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Round 2 of the Barracuda Championship takes place Friday from Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood). This is the PGA TOUR’s only Modified Stableford event (click here to see how it works) and the TOUR is also granting access to DP World Tour members for the first time as part of the strategic alliance between the two tours.
Mark Hubbard and Charley Hoffman lead the Barracuda at +13 heading into the second round.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
TELEVISION: Thursday-Sunday, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
